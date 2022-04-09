Norah O'Donnell's Future At CBS Is Finally Clear

Is she keeping her anchor seat? On April 8, CBS revealed whether or not "Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell's contract with the network was renewed.

The evening news broadcast's future has been under speculation for months. Last year, sources learned that new CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani was seeking out talent at other networks through agents and representatives, per Variety. During that time, rumors began swirling that Brian Williams, who previously anchored for "NBC Nightly News" and MSNBC, would take O'Donnell's place — though Williams declined the network twice, per CNN. Rumors of O'Donnell's ouster only intensified as reports began surfacing that she was "toxic" on-set.

Rumors continued as CBS executives then announced the network's rebranding. Within the rebrand, O'Donnell launched a new streaming show titled "Person to Person," for which she serves as host. With all this change — and speculation — many wondered if this meant O'Donnell would be stepping away from the anchor desk. But now, O'Donnell's future with CBS has finally been determined.