Norah O'Donnell's Time At CBS Reportedly Continues To Get Messier

Norah O'Donnell's days at CBS might be numbered. The journalist was named anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News" in 2019, following in the footsteps of Katie Couric, Dan Rather, Connie Chung, and others. O'Donnell was considered the perfect fit for the role, having co-anchored the network's flagship morning show "CBS This Morning," alongside Gayle King for eight years, and winning two Emmys for her work at the network. However, O'Donnell's experience anchoring the evening news has been anything but a smooth ride.

In October 2021, the New York Post reported that O'Donnell was in danger of losing her job because of financial constraints and unfavorable ratings. CBS reportedly was unwilling to continue to shell out O'Donnell's $8 million paycheck after already accommodating her logistical requests (the network moved studios from New York City to Washington, D.C. to accommodate O'Donnell and her family). Lackluster ratings also compounded the rumors, as O'Donnell's news cast has remained in third place for the past several months. However, after the report was published, CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani denied that O'Donnell's job was in jeopardy.

Now, six months after the initial report, O'Donnell has come under fire for her behavior in the newsroom, and is reportedly walking a thin line with CBS executives.