Johnny Depp's Unrecognizable Transformations For Roles

Johnny Depp has made a career out of being a chameleon when it comes to acting. The Oscar-nominated actor has transformed into both realistic and fictional personas in a wide array of genres over his almost four-decade long career. From anxious animated lizards to alien-infected astronauts, his dramatic talent has run the gamut and earned him numerous accolades. "The most important thing that an actor needs to do is not to act, but to react," he once shared with CinemaBlend. "That's what it is all about, and you do one of the most difficult things in the world, which is to just be — to be in the state of being.

But it's about more than just finding your footing in your role, according to Depp. It's also about incorporating your own flavor into your character. "With any part you play, there is a certain amount of yourself in it," he once said (per the BBC). "There has to be, otherwise it's just not acting. It's lying."