Everything We Know About The Disturbing Allegations Against Garth Brooks

In a lawsuit filled with distressing details, Jane Roe alleges that her work with Garth Brooks in 2019, driven by financial need, led to a series of grave abuses. As reported by People, Roe's financial vulnerabilities were allegedly exploited by Brooks, who, according to the complaint, "seized what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks that he conceals from the public."

According to The New York Times, one particular incident detailed in the complaint describes a disturbing encounter where Brooks allegedly forced Roe's hands onto his genitals after emerging from the shower. Roe also claims that Brooks raped her, causing "debilitating pain in her neck and lower back" and leading her to contemplate taking her own life. Despite these experiences, Roe continued to work for Brooks and endured his alleged continued advances, which she said included sending her crude messages, making sexually explicit comments, and frequently groping her, often when she was working on his styling for public appearances, per The Guardian. She claimed his behavior was so pervasive that it was almost impossible for other members of the staff not to be privy to it. Then, in 2020, the same year Roe stopped working for Brooks, he reportedly took her phone and erased most of the explicit text messages he had sent.

Brooks, for his part, denied all the allegations, saying in a statement that there's absolutely no truth in them, and doubled down on his previous assertion that Roe extorted him for a quick buck. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he said (via Billboard). "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another... I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).