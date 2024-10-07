Some loathe her, some love her, and some simply don't understand her. We're talking about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has remained a controversial figure in Hollywood in recent years. Countless media stories have speculated on why people are seemingly put-off by the actor, with The Washington Post even titling one 2023 article, "Why is everyone so mad at Jada Pinkett Smith?"

It might be due to the fact that the mother of two consistently speaks her mind. From revealing she's been separated from her husband Will Smith for nearly a decade to claiming the late Tupac proposed to her — it seems there isn't much off the red table for the "Matrix" star. But not everybody is buying it — or her 2023 memoir "Worthy," which failed miserably in sales.

While honesty may be the best policy for some, many are criticizing her for her supposed candor. She even became the butt of the joke on "Saturday Night Live" during one taping where Ego Nwodim began her Weekend Update monologue impersonating Pinkett on her memoir press tour, saying, "Sorry if I seem a little tired, I've been on the 'Today' show 14 times in three days." Or how about television personality Sherri Shepherd begging the question, "Is Jada Pinkett Smith Revealing Too Much?" It's safe to say, not everybody is her biggest fan, from what she's revealed to the public to how she moves in the industry. We're breaking down all the celebs who have beef with Jada Pinkett Smith.