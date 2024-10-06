Everything HGTV's Niecy Nash Has Said About Her Sexuality

When Niecy Nash married musician Jessica Betts in August 2020, she became a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. However, Nash prefers not to use specific labels to describe her sexuality. The way she sees it, she fell in love with someone who happened to be a woman. It happened organically in a way that was out of her control. In fact, Nash's relationship with her wife started out as a friendship several years before they married.

The "Claws" star had been raving about Betts' musical talents since 2016 when Betts shared a clip of Nash to promote her music on Instagram. "Jessica Betts is an artist that feeds your soul. Get into it. I love you, Jessica!" Nash said. Betts also made a guest appearance on "Claws" in 2018. Nash once again showed her appreciation for her talents and paid homage to their friendship. "When you get to hang out on set with you homegirl," she shared in an Instagram video by Betts.

Their relationship turned romantic in 2019, the same year Nash announced her divorce from Jay Tucker. Before then, the "Reno 911" star had only been in relationships with men — a point that came up when Nash came out to her children. "[My youngest daughter] was like, 'Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I'm strictly dickly?'" she said on Red Table Talk in 2021. But Nash fell for Betts for reasons beyond her gender.