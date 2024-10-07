The Shady Side Of Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has had a very complicated relationship with his father Eddie Van Halen's band since he joined it as a teen. It didn't help that Eddie and fellow bandmate David Lee Roth were constantly at odds, and their beef trickled over to Wolfgang. Although Eddie tragically died in October 2020 from throat cancer, it seems Roth is not ready to let go of the feud, but he has now redirected his ire toward Wolfgang. In January 2024, he shared a bizarre video on YouTube of an interview with "Jesus," who was seemingly a stand-in for the Mammoth WVH singer. "I want people to know I got this job because of my talent, okay? I would have had this job anyway, even if my dad wasn't God," the character quipped.

While on "The Morning X with Barnes & Leslie," Wolfgang hit Roth back with some shade of his own. "I guess I'm honored he even thinks about me as much as he seems to. I mean, I guess you have to take what he says with a grain of salt, considering he also said that he wrote 'Eruption,'" he laughed. Wolfgang added, "I seem to have been born into this Van Halen drama that has come way before me, and I guess now that my dad isn't here to be a target, I guess he went to the next best thing."