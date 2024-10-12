The Sad Truth About Brittany Mahomes' Health Issues
Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes' grandfather is not the only member of his family with health issues, as Brittany Mahomes has opened up about her health woes. The influencer surprised fans in March when she announced she had injured her back. "Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously, From: A girl with a fractured back," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories (via NBC News). Brittany's injury occurred after having two kids with her quarterback husband. "The pelvic floor is connected to the lower back," Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, an OB/GYN, told Women's Health in June while discussing how Brittany may have been injured.
Fans may have been shocked to hear the former fitness model had a fractured back, but hitting the gym too hard after having a child can cause issues. "I obviously worked out my whole life, so I had kids and then I'm like, 'Oh, I'll just keep working out how I've always worked out," Brittany said on the "Whoop" podcast in August while recalling how the fracture took place. "Well, I hurt my back," she added.
A couple months after telling fans about the fracture, Brittany told E! News in May that she was "fully recovered" and was close to being back to her old self, physically. The next month, she gave an update on her workout progress. Even though she was healed, she still had to ease back into the gym. "Back pain has resolved so we are slowly getting back to overhead lifts with lighter weight," she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via Women's Health). Brittany's recovery process was further complicated by her third pregnancy.
Brittany Mahomes' third pregnancy was her hardest
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes announced their third baby was on the way in a July 2024 Instagram post. Weeks later, the former soccer player told fans about the troubles she had experienced that time around. "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me ... sickness, exhaustion, and now skin!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories along with a snap of breakouts on her face (via People).
Despite those pregnancy setbacks, Brittany had made great progress on her fractured back. "First time to back squat in probably like over a year since dealing with my back injury," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in August while posting workout videos with her trainers Kirsty Rae and Betina Gozo Shimonek (via E! News). Rae shared the footage to her own page and added some insight into how Brittany recovered. "Months of hard work with @betinogozo and I focusing on pelvic floor/ deep core," the trainer wrote.
While appearing on the "Whoop" podcast later in August, Brittany spoke about how she was able to rehab her back. "I went to therapy, went to a chiropractor, went and got X-rays," she said. Reiterating what her trainers posted, Brittany mentioned how "pelvic floor therapy" was crucial to her recovery. "I obviously started to do more of that because I was injured and that's kind of what my therapy was," she added.