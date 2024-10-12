The Sad Truth About Brittany Mahomes' Health Issues

Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes' grandfather is not the only member of his family with health issues, as Brittany Mahomes has opened up about her health woes. The influencer surprised fans in March when she announced she had injured her back. "Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously, From: A girl with a fractured back," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories (via NBC News). Brittany's injury occurred after having two kids with her quarterback husband. "The pelvic floor is connected to the lower back," Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, an OB/GYN, told Women's Health in June while discussing how Brittany may have been injured.

Fans may have been shocked to hear the former fitness model had a fractured back, but hitting the gym too hard after having a child can cause issues. "I obviously worked out my whole life, so I had kids and then I'm like, 'Oh, I'll just keep working out how I've always worked out," Brittany said on the "Whoop" podcast in August while recalling how the fracture took place. "Well, I hurt my back," she added.

A couple months after telling fans about the fracture, Brittany told E! News in May that she was "fully recovered" and was close to being back to her old self, physically. The next month, she gave an update on her workout progress. Even though she was healed, she still had to ease back into the gym. "Back pain has resolved so we are slowly getting back to overhead lifts with lighter weight," she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via Women's Health). Brittany's recovery process was further complicated by her third pregnancy.