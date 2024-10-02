Inside Patrick Mahomes' Grandfather's Tragic Health Woes
Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes's maternal grandfather Randy Martin has serious health issues. Patrick's mother Randi Mahomes revealed the tragic news in a series of social media posts, but she did not go into the particulars of her father's condition. On September 29, Randi uploaded a touching snap from her father's hospital room. "Watching game with daddy today ... prayers please for my dad," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. In the picture, Martin lied in his hospital bed while Randy's daughter Mia Randall sat beside him with the Kansas City Chiefs game on the television.
That post came just over two after Randi, who is close with her son and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced that Martin had health struggles. "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well," she tweeted on September 13 alongside a series of praying emoji. Days later, Randi posted a cryptic message to X in what appeared to be a reference to her father's condition. "I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense ... but I just cant. #stillblessed," she tweeted on September 18 after posting a graphic of a bible verse that said, "Trust in the Lord."
Not long after those posts, Randi took to Instagram to ask her followers to pray for Patrick's grandfather. "If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on September 22 (via Essentially Sports). Randi has a close relationship with her parents and had posted about them online well before her father's health started declining.
Touching posts featuring Patrick Mahomes's grandfather
Unlike Randi Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes's father who got divorced relatively early in their marriage, Randi's own parents were married for 53 years until her mother's death in 2023. According to Randi's website, her parents Randy Martin and Debbie Martin lived in her childhood home in East Texas until her mother's passing, and she credited them for becoming "the woman she is today."
That closeness with her family was shown long before Randi announced her father's health woes. In honor of Father's Day in 2023, she uploaded a sweet photo to Instagram where she posed with Patrick's grandfather in front of a private jet. "Love you daddy [heart emoji] #fathersday #family #blessed," Randi wrote in the caption. A couple of months later, she posted a photo where she poked fun at her father. "Almost got daddy to smile!!!" Randi wrote in the caption of the pic showing Randy alongside two of his grandchildren: Jackson Mahomes and Mia Randall.
Randi once again shared a touching post with her dad for Easter. That Instagram snap included all three of her kids. Patrick held one of his own daughters while posing alongside his grandfather. "Priceless time with my family," Randi wrote in the caption while including "#missyoumomma," as that was Randi's first Easter without her mother.
How Randi Mahomes honored her mother
Randi Mahomes was unfortunately no stranger to dealing with a parent's health issues, as her mother, Debbie Martin, died in April 2023. The news was initially shared online by a family friend named Teresa Jane on Facebook. "My best friend @randimahomes lost her best of best friends yesterday ... Her sweet mom. The one who showed up for everyone every time," Jane wrote at the time. A few days after that post, Patrick Mahomes's mother shared a touching collage packed with family photos to honor the passing of Martin "I love you momma, I will see you again in Heaven," she wrote on Instagram.
The heartfelt tributes to Martin continued in the following months, as Randi observed her mother's birthday in August 2023. "[I] love you and miss you so very much ... still doesn't feel real you are gone but I know you are in a much better place," Randi captioned a throwback Instagram snap of her planting a kiss on her mother's cheek. Posting throwback photos was not the only tribute Randi made to remember her mother. When Martin had first passed, Randi announced on X there would be a scholarship that would donate money in her mother's name.