Inside Patrick Mahomes' Grandfather's Tragic Health Woes

Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes's maternal grandfather Randy Martin has serious health issues. Patrick's mother Randi Mahomes revealed the tragic news in a series of social media posts, but she did not go into the particulars of her father's condition. On September 29, Randi uploaded a touching snap from her father's hospital room. "Watching game with daddy today ... prayers please for my dad," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. In the picture, Martin lied in his hospital bed while Randy's daughter Mia Randall sat beside him with the Kansas City Chiefs game on the television.

That post came just over two after Randi, who is close with her son and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced that Martin had health struggles. "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well," she tweeted on September 13 alongside a series of praying emoji. Days later, Randi posted a cryptic message to X in what appeared to be a reference to her father's condition. "I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense ... but I just cant. #stillblessed," she tweeted on September 18 after posting a graphic of a bible verse that said, "Trust in the Lord."

Not long after those posts, Randi took to Instagram to ask her followers to pray for Patrick's grandfather. "If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on September 22 (via Essentially Sports). Randi has a close relationship with her parents and had posted about them online well before her father's health started declining.