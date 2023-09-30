What Brittany Mahomes' Relationship With Her Mother-In-Law Randi Martin Is Really Like

Brittany Mahomes has long been a part of the Mahomes family, but is her relationship with her mother-in-law, Randi Martin, a touchdown?

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' relationship goes back years as the couple started dating in 2012 when they were high school sweethearts, per Us Weekly. Even as the pair went to different colleges, they still kept the romance alive. Eventually, Patrick was drafted to the NFL to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, and throughout it all, both Brittany and his mom were by his side. When the couple married in 2022, Martin was in attendance and shared a sweet dedication post to her son on Instagram, per People. She said, "Wow how the time flies. My boy is married!! I love you always and forever. you will always be my first born." There was no mention of Brittany in the post, which made people wonder if the two are even close.

Throughout the years, Brittany and Martin have supported Patrick in his football career, sharing eerily similar sentiments. In 2020, Brittany shared with "Today" (via Us Weekly), "It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing." Martin is also thrilled for her son telling FOX 13 that this is all a "dream." Randi and Brittany are alike in many ways, but does this make their relationship stronger, or are they so similar that they do not get along?