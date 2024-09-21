The Tragic Truth About Patrick Mahomes' Mother Randi

The family of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fast becoming one of the NFL's most prominent. Brother Jackson Mahomes is a rather divisive social media influencer, wife Brittany Mahomes partly owns the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current and has also become Donald Trump's MAGA BFF, while half-brother Graham Walker looks set to follow in his footballing footsteps having spent three seasons playing at Brown University.

But the Mahomes you're most likely to see in the headlines of late is his mother, Randi Mahomes. Indeed, whether it's wading in on Harrison Butker's homemaker controversy, reacting to her daughter-in-law's Sports Illustrated photoshoot, or making friends with arguably the most famous footballer in the world right now, Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, the former event planner has become an unlikely tabloid favorite.

Of course, not everything in Randi's life has always been so rosy. From her sofa-surfing teenage years and the stresses of adapting to fame to the losses of family members and lack of financial security, here's a look at her tragic truth.