Keeping up with the Kardashians is one thing, but keeping up with the men they date might as well be an Olympic sport. The famous family has gripped the nation with their made-for-television antics ever since the late 2000s, when a notorious sex-tape catapulted Kim Kardashian to super-stardom. Her famous momager, Kris Jenner, was able to turn the faux-pas into a serious cash cow, riding the publicity wave as their infamous reality series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," took over E! network for the next 14 years.

Fans of the family know that watching them on television means adapting to their unstable love relationships, which can often rotate as much as the clothes in their closet. From Kourtney Kardashian's previous on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick to Kim's nearly three-month long marriage to Kris Humphries, there's a long history of men the Kardashians tend to leave in their wake. Some have publicized breakdowns (Lamar Odom, anyone?) and others run for president (Kanye West didn't quite make it to the Oval Office).

Several Kardashian exes seemed to fade entirely into oblivion, completely eclipsed by the family's power (and perhaps some lofty NDAs?). They say all is fair is love and war, but these past lovers may not agree. Here's a look at several famous Kardashian exes you totally forgot about.