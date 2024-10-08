Melania Trump's Explanation For Copying Michelle Obama Speech Doesn't Cut The Mustard

In her memoir, Melania Trump opened up about the time she plagiarized Michelle Obama's speech. For a refresher, the incident occurred during Donald Trump's campaign run in 2016 when Melania spoke at the Republican National Convention. "My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond," Melania said, per BBC. As pointed out at the time, this was eerily similar to Obama's speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. "[We were] raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond," Obama said. There were many examples of this wholesale plagiarism throughout. Melania addressed the media moment she wished she could erase in her self-titled memoir "Melania" and placed the blame on others.

Recalling her infamous RNC speech, the former model said that she had simply referenced Obama's speech when speaking to Trump administration's in-house writer, Meredith McIver. "While I relied on Meredith to help me with the speech and the campaign to review it, I was pleased with the final result," she wrote (via the Independent). "Looking back, I realized that I had relied too much on others in this crucial endeavor," Melania wrote, while almost taking some of the blame for the snafu.

Even though she could have read the prepared speech beforehand and noticed the similarities in Obama's speech — which she said inspired her — Melania believes the fault fell on Trump staffers. "Discovering the team's failure to perform their duty filled me with a profound sense of betrayal," she wrote. These sentiments echoed the approach Team Trump took at the time of the speech to deflect blame from Melania.