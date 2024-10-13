Everything Real Housewives' Taylor Armstrong Has Said About Her Sexuality
The following article includes mentions of suicide and domestic abuse.
Taylor Armstrong's love life may be best characterized by her two opposite-sex marriages, but there is a lot more to it than that. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum is actually bisexual and has been in long-term relationships with women, though she hadn't publicly addressed her sexuality until 2023. That's partly because her same-sex relationship ended before she tied the knot for the first time. The tragic real-life story of Taylor and Russell Armstrong's marriage became a big part of her public persona.
Throughout the reality show, "RHOBH" fans picked up on the signs that Taylor was a victim of domestic violence at home. She confirmed that had been the case only after Russell tragically died by suicide a month after she filed for divorce from him in 2011. "The first time he ever really harmed me physically, I was pregnant with Kennedy and he grabbed me by the throat and held me against a wall," she said on "Entertainment Tonight" a month after his death (via E! News).
In one instance, Russell reportedly hit her in the eye, causing an orbital fracture that required surgery. She showed her medical records to the Los Angeles Times in 2012. After the highly publicized and talked-about tragedies of her first marriage, Taylor wed her second husband, John H. Bluher, in 2014. Amid such a rollercoaster of events, it's easy to see how Taylor's sexuality slipped through the cracks. But she isn't shy to discuss it with whoever wants to hear about it.
Taylor Armstrong was with a woman for five years before Russell
In a June 2023 episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Taylor Armstrong revealed she had never been straight. "I'm bisexual," she told her co-stars after they asked her to share an unknown fact about her. She used the opportunity to tease them. "Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?" she laughed. She detailed that she had been with a woman for about five years before she met her first husband, which was admittedly a serious ordeal. "Hell, I know marriages that don't last that long," she said.
Armstrong knows her sexuality comes as a shock, though she believes it shouldn't. "Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual, probably because just, like, stereotypes," she explained. Even though she doesn't often discuss her bisexuality, she has no issues opening up about it. "It's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people that have great souls and that you can love," she explained. But just because she opened up about her bisexuality doesn't mean she'll accept becoming a target of false rumors.
When a social media account claimed Armstrong confirmed in a GQ interview that she had dated her "RHOBH" co-star Kyle Richards, she didn't sit back quietly. "This is complete bulls***. Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.