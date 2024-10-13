Everything Real Housewives' Taylor Armstrong Has Said About Her Sexuality

The following article includes mentions of suicide and domestic abuse.

Taylor Armstrong's love life may be best characterized by her two opposite-sex marriages, but there is a lot more to it than that. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum is actually bisexual and has been in long-term relationships with women, though she hadn't publicly addressed her sexuality until 2023. That's partly because her same-sex relationship ended before she tied the knot for the first time. The tragic real-life story of Taylor and Russell Armstrong's marriage became a big part of her public persona.

Throughout the reality show, "RHOBH" fans picked up on the signs that Taylor was a victim of domestic violence at home. She confirmed that had been the case only after Russell tragically died by suicide a month after she filed for divorce from him in 2011. "The first time he ever really harmed me physically, I was pregnant with Kennedy and he grabbed me by the throat and held me against a wall," she said on "Entertainment Tonight" a month after his death (via E! News).

In one instance, Russell reportedly hit her in the eye, causing an orbital fracture that required surgery. She showed her medical records to the Los Angeles Times in 2012. After the highly publicized and talked-about tragedies of her first marriage, Taylor wed her second husband, John H. Bluher, in 2014. Amid such a rollercoaster of events, it's easy to see how Taylor's sexuality slipped through the cracks. But she isn't shy to discuss it with whoever wants to hear about it.

