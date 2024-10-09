Kayla Nicole Makes It Clear She's Totally Over Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole seems to have really settled into her new job at I Am Athlete. But is the most impressive part of it all how she recently dealt with talking about her ex, Travis Kelce? In an Instagram post leading up to the Chiefs/Saints game that went down on Monday night, Kayla and her cohorts discussed their predictions for individual performances. After predicting that Patrick Mahomes would definitely throw for more than 235.5 yards — his average — the team moved on to discuss Kelce, who hasn't been playing as well as he usually does so far this season.

Kayla asked: "It's been a slow start for the guy, Travis Kelce. Do you think he's going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?" They then predicted he would exceed that number since wide receiver Rashee Rice is out for the season, and Kelce would be relied upon more to make up for it. They were right — Travis accumulated 70 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints.

These successful predictions aren't what people took to the comments section to discuss, though. Instead, everyone was quick to point out two things — that Kayla is good at keeping things all business and that she certainly seems to be over her ex.