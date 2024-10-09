Kayla Nicole Makes It Clear She's Totally Over Travis Kelce
Kayla Nicole seems to have really settled into her new job at I Am Athlete. But is the most impressive part of it all how she recently dealt with talking about her ex, Travis Kelce? In an Instagram post leading up to the Chiefs/Saints game that went down on Monday night, Kayla and her cohorts discussed their predictions for individual performances. After predicting that Patrick Mahomes would definitely throw for more than 235.5 yards — his average — the team moved on to discuss Kelce, who hasn't been playing as well as he usually does so far this season.
Kayla asked: "It's been a slow start for the guy, Travis Kelce. Do you think he's going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?" They then predicted he would exceed that number since wide receiver Rashee Rice is out for the season, and Kelce would be relied upon more to make up for it. They were right — Travis accumulated 70 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints.
These successful predictions aren't what people took to the comments section to discuss, though. Instead, everyone was quick to point out two things — that Kayla is good at keeping things all business and that she certainly seems to be over her ex.
Nicole is clearly over Kelce
Sorry, haters — Nicole has moved on, and it's more than obvious. As one user commented on the video: "Good for her. Very professional and mature while doing her job." Another agreed, saying: "It's not personal it's business baby!" Another user offered a bit more commentary than others, writing: "I don't understand why people want her to be an emotional mess. She's a beautiful girl. I'm sure she went through what she had to go through and she's fine now, but that doesn't satisfy some people."
Indeed, plenty of people have been all about the drama that ensued after Kelce broke up with Nicole in 2020 after being together for three-ish years. In case you don't recall, there was a lot of speculation that infidelity was the underlying cause of their split — which Kelce responded to in a since-deleted tweet. He wrote: "This is fake news ... a lie ... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please."
Whether or not it's true, we'll never know. The only thing we know for sure is that she's most definitely moved on and let go of whatever bitterness she might have held about the split.
Nicole has dealt with plenty of hate from Swifites
However, just because Kayla Nicole has moved on doesn't mean everyone else has. Case in point: Taylor Swift fans. Recently, an older photo of Nicole was posted on X, formerly Twitter. While many complimented her looks, numerous Swifties took the opportunity to dunk on her. Alongside a puking emoji, one user laid on the sarcasm, writing: "Very pretty."
Unfortunately, Nicole has been dealing with hate like this ever since Kelce began his relationship with Swift in September 2023. Kind of ironic, being that Swift is a well-known anti-bullying advocate, right? Worry not, though — Nicole isn't one to let the haters get under her skin. In response, Nicole retweeted the post and captioned it: "YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie."
Amid the Swift backlash, Nicole shared a poignant message in October 2023 that speaks directly to Black girls who might find themselves in the same position that she was in at the onset of Kelce and Swift's relationship. In a video shared on Instagram, she read aloud a letter she wrote, encouraging people to not engage with anyone who tries to bring them down. One part in particular sums up the entire message: "Preserve your heart. Even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage." Now that some time has passed since this post, it's plain to see that Nicole has lived up to her own words and set a solid example for anyone dealing with bullying like this. Hopefully, her message continues to reach those who need to hear it most.