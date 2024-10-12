The Dating Tricks Melania Trump Used To Get Donald Interested In Her

Melania Trump may have been the third, but she is the only woman who didn't become one of Donald Trump's ex-wives. That may be because she proved to be pretty skillful at strategizing from the get-go. Given that Donald is no stranger to cheating scandals, Melania certainly knew that he had no shortage of women in his life. She had to stand out if she were to become the next Mrs. Trump. From refusing to give him her phone number to acting indifferent about his celebrity status, Melania's tricks proved to have been right on target.

But it wasn't straightforward. It took Donald five and a half years to propose to Melania, showing he was in no rush to make her a Trump. While Donald first met Melania in September 1998, the then-businessman only asked the Slovenian model to marry him in April 2004. But it worked. Donald's marriage to Melania went on to become his longest, as the two are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary in January 2025. In contrast, he was married to Ivana Trump for 13 years and to Marla Maples for five.

Even if Melania and Donald have a marriage built on convenience, as many have speculated, she still seems to have gotten what she wanted: to secure a prosperous future for her son, Barron, something she reportedly is still doing. While she may be employing different strategies to get what she wants now, she has shown she's good at it for a long time.