The Reba McEntire And Taylor Swift Feud Rumors, Explained
For a brief moment in 2024, Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift were feuding, and life lost all meaning. Well, at least that's what fans thought after a negative comment about Swift supposedly originating from McEntire circulated online. "I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat," read an alleged quote attributed to McEntire, supposedly criticizing Swift for not focusing on her "National Anthem" performance at the Super Bowl. Just one thing: McEntire didn't actually kickstart what would've been a historic country music feud. "Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet," she said on Instagram alongside a shot of the false headline. "I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."
Fortunately, McEntire's correction eased the worry in the hearts of Swifties, who were readying themselves with a brutal clapback. But honestly, the stars' admiration for each other has been well documented. "Let me just tell you, I am Taylor Swift's biggest fan," said McEntire during an interview with ET. "I think she's a great role model. I think she's as smart as a tack, and I think she's absolutely beautiful." She also defended Swift's pivot to pop music from her country beginnings. "Why should country music keep her to ourselves? She does need to be on all genres of music." Meanwhile, Swift has also regularly sung McEntire's praises, even hypothetically endorsing her for president in 2009. Yes, really!
Of course, McEntire did once joke about being angry at Swift for a hilarious reason.
Why Reba McEntire was upset with Taylor Swift
Wait, Swifties, that was not a battle cry, we promise! Reba McEntire was just having a little fun when she joked about being salty over Taylor Swift because she'd claimed the heart of NFL star Travis Kelce — her longtime crush. "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him," McEntire shared with "Today" in October 2023. Proving that she's totally a girls' girl, she added, "Now, I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her." But that doesn't mean it was easy to get over Kelce, whom she had previously gushed about to her boyfriend, Rex Linn, saying, "We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs and I love Patrick, and I'd say, 'Oh, he's so cute. Oh, he's so cute."
This wasn't the last time that McEntire publicly flaunted her attraction to the Kansas City Chiefs star, but fortunately, it wasn't in a way that would inspire Swift's fans to side-eye the country legend. Before taking the mic at the Super Bowl, McEntire had some pretty positive things to say about Swift's individual achievements as well as her bond with Travis. "I'm going to tell her congratulations on the Grammys. My gosh, she took that thing by storm," said McEntire to People. She also snuck in a compliment for Kelce while revealing that she was excited they'd found each other. "Travis is a cutie pie," she said.
Whew — it's good to know that McEntire's crush is innocent (and that she's avoided a potential feud with Swift) because country music doesn't need any more scandals!