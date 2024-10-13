The Reba McEntire And Taylor Swift Feud Rumors, Explained

For a brief moment in 2024, Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift were feuding, and life lost all meaning. Well, at least that's what fans thought after a negative comment about Swift supposedly originating from McEntire circulated online. "I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat," read an alleged quote attributed to McEntire, supposedly criticizing Swift for not focusing on her "National Anthem" performance at the Super Bowl. Just one thing: McEntire didn't actually kickstart what would've been a historic country music feud. "Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet," she said on Instagram alongside a shot of the false headline. "I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

Fortunately, McEntire's correction eased the worry in the hearts of Swifties, who were readying themselves with a brutal clapback. But honestly, the stars' admiration for each other has been well documented. "Let me just tell you, I am Taylor Swift's biggest fan," said McEntire during an interview with ET. "I think she's a great role model. I think she's as smart as a tack, and I think she's absolutely beautiful." She also defended Swift's pivot to pop music from her country beginnings. "Why should country music keep her to ourselves? She does need to be on all genres of music." Meanwhile, Swift has also regularly sung McEntire's praises, even hypothetically endorsing her for president in 2009. Yes, really!

Of course, McEntire did once joke about being angry at Swift for a hilarious reason.