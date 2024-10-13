Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Rumored Rules For Her Kids' Nannies
With four kids and a busy lifestyle, it's no surprise that Kim Kardashian has a team of nannies. After all, we know that diapers aren't going to change themselves and the reality star needs her beauty sleep. In fact, Kardashian hired a night nurse after her first child North West was born. "Sleep is very, very important to Kim. Without eight to 10 hours, she just can't function" a source said (RadarOnline via HuffPost). "Kim and Kanye's night nurse sleeps in the nursery with Nori, and if she needs a diaper change, a feeding, or just be soothed, it's the hired help that is taking care of the baby."
Now that Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are divorced, their nanny game has stepped up and it seems that the SKIMS founder is the stricter parent. Kardashian sends her own nannies with the kids — Chicago, North, Psalm, and Saint West — when they're away with the rapper and they have firm rules they have to follow, according to The U.S. Sun. "There is a very tight schedule — what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have. Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are," a source revealed. While that may not seem too unreasonable, other rules supposedly demanded by Kardashian will have fans thanking their lucky stars that they don't work as her kids' nanny.
Kim Kardashian makes her nannies color-coordinate with her house
When Kim Kardashian revealed her Calabasas home after divorcing Kanye West, there was not a color in sight. From the walls to the furniture, everything was a stark gray, white, or beige. It turns out that Kardashian also wants her nannies devoid of any hues, as a source revealed to Life & Style that she makes them wear all neutral colors to match her home's aesthetic.
Kardashian confirmed the rumor on Angie Martinez's podcast when she told the host that she requires her staff to wear color-coordinated outfits and has a handbook they need to follow. She revealed that they're only allowed to wear grays, black, khaki, and all the various forms of neutrals. According to the reality star, no one has complained so far. "My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy,'" she said. Don't call her a tyrant however — Kardashian jokingly shared that she gives her staff a "free dress day" to wear whatever they want on their birthdays and that she'd just have to deal with color for one day.
Kim Kardashian has a no-jewelry rule
We know that Kim Kardashian loves her bling, but one of her rumored rules for her nannies is that they're not allowed to wear jewelry while they're taking care of her brood, according to Voz. And this rule also extends to her kids and any visitors to her house. Kardashian reportedly implemented this rule after she was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 during Paris Fashion Week. The reality star was tied up in the bathroom while two men stole millions of jewelry from her.
Since the traumatic incident, a source told Hollywood Life that Kardashian was thinking about replacing all her nannies. "Not because they're not doing their jobs, but because she has trust issues now and the last thing she wants is someone f***ing with her children," the insider explained. Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres during a talk show appearance that since the incident, she doesn't like wearing jewelry herself. "[The thieves] had been hearing interviews that I did getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and it's not to say that I'll never wear jewelry again or anything like that," she said (via People). "I truly don't know if I'd ever feel comfortable."
Kim Kardashian's nannies are at her beck and call
Being a celebrity's nanny may seem like a glamorous job, which can come with a lot of perks. Hello, vacations on private jets and designer hand-me-downs! However, if you're working for Kim Kardashian, be prepared to tend to her needs whenever and wherever. "They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they're away they take a nanny with them to help out if they're too busy. It costs them anything from $50-100,000 in monthly bills," A source told Radar. The insider also said that while that amount encompasses other help, such as personal chefs and trainers, much of their bill goes towards their nannies.
In 2022, an insider told Radar that each nanny made around $100,000 a year at the time and revealed, "The cost is through the roof — they've spent a fortune since [Chicago] was born in mid-January." While $100K is a lot of money, having to be available at all times sure makes that amount seem a bit meager.
Kim Kardashian has her nannies walk behind her
Kim Kardashian's strict rules aren't just for her house. As reported by The Talko, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star demands that her nannies and kids walk behind her in a V shape, like a flock of geese. Of course, if you're a Kardashian, you can expect paparazzi to pop up at any time so she can't have a photo-op ruined by her nanny hovering over her. Even her childhood nanny Pam Behan claimed Kardashian makes her staff trail behind her (via the Mirror).
Although the nannies may not get snapped next to Kardashian, one of her reported rules is that they must look presentable at all times. That means no tattered old sweatpants or holey T-shirts. The bright side to working with the mogul, however, is that her nannies may get a lot of hand-me-downs. "She even regularly regifts pricey jewelry," a source told Life & Style. So, even if the nannies have to walk behind Kardashian, at least they'll look fab while doing so.
Kim Kardashian's nannies aren't allowed to use their phones
A nanny's number one job is to keep an eye on the kids at all times and for Kim Kardashian, that means no phones allowed at any time. A source told The Sun, "No nanny is allowed a mobile phone when they're working — it's a fireable offense to be caught with one." The insider added, "There is also a manual, a very thick one, for the nannies about Kim's rules, and how they treat and interact with the kids."
Aside from not being distracted from their charges while playing Candy Crush, the rule may have to do with privacy as well. According to Moms, Kardashian's nannies are strictly forbidden from taking any pictures of the kids, which is understandable given that they can easily be sold for big bucks. And, because the SKKN BY KIM owner always wants her kids to look picture-perfect, she can't have anything less than that floating around the interweb.