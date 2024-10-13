Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Rumored Rules For Her Kids' Nannies

With four kids and a busy lifestyle, it's no surprise that Kim Kardashian has a team of nannies. After all, we know that diapers aren't going to change themselves and the reality star needs her beauty sleep. In fact, Kardashian hired a night nurse after her first child North West was born. "Sleep is very, very important to Kim. Without eight to 10 hours, she just can't function" a source said (RadarOnline via HuffPost). "Kim and Kanye's night nurse sleeps in the nursery with Nori, and if she needs a diaper change, a feeding, or just be soothed, it's the hired help that is taking care of the baby."

Now that Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are divorced, their nanny game has stepped up and it seems that the SKIMS founder is the stricter parent. Kardashian sends her own nannies with the kids — Chicago, North, Psalm, and Saint West — when they're away with the rapper and they have firm rules they have to follow, according to The U.S. Sun. "There is a very tight schedule — what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have. Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are," a source revealed. While that may not seem too unreasonable, other rules supposedly demanded by Kardashian will have fans thanking their lucky stars that they don't work as her kids' nanny.