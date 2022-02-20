Kim Kardashian Reveals What Her Calabasas Home Is Really Like

Kim Kardashian has entered a new chapter in life. Amid her divorce from husband of seven years Kanye "Ye" West, the reality star and business mogul has a new set of values. "For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kim told Vogue as their March cover star. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good." She added, "And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's OK to choose you."

Though their divorce battle has come to petty blows on Ye's end over the custody of their four children and Kim's new beau Pete Davidson, Ye won't ever be out of Kim's life completely. In fact, in December, the rapper bought a $4.5 million home across the street from the home he once shared with his wife, where Kim continues to live alone with their kids, according to TMZ. The $60 million Hidden Hills mansion that Kim and Ye designed in the early years of their marriage was awarded to Kim in October as part of their divorce settlement, per another TMZ report.

Now, Kim is revealing what her Calabasas home is really like as head of the household.