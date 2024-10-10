Trump Spills The Beans On Tiffany's Pregnancy & We Know She's Fuming

It's a situation that could have come straight out of the "AITA" vertical on Reddit: Donald Trump let it slip that his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, is expecting. While speaking before the Detroit Economic Club on October 10, 2024, the former president noted that Tiffany's father-in-law was in the audience, then added, "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice." But here's the problem: Neither Tiffany nor her husband, Michael Boulos, had made the news public yet.

With Dad's spoiler making immediate headlines, Tiffany had to let her spokesperson confirm the news to all the media outlets. As of late afternoon, she hadn't posted anything about her pregnancy to her Instagram account. Her last post was a photo from her 2022 wedding, and the marriage congratulations in the comments section have now been pushed down to make room for the baby messages. "Did Grandpa blow the announcement prematurely? They do that," sympathized one follower.

For all we know, Tiffany might have been waiting until election day to share a signboard message ("I'm Voting for Two!" or "New Trump Grandchild Due Spring 2025!"). Unfortunately, whatever she chooses to do now is bound to come off as slightly stale. What can Tiffany say, other than, "Yes, it's true"? But it's not hard to imagine the former first daughter getting emotional behind the scenes. It wouldn't be the first time that Donald Trump has been accused of disrespecting her.