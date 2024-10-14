Cameron Boyce's Co-Stars Still Aren't Over His Tragic Death

Cameron Boyce was a bright light on the Disney Channel, starring in hit series "Jessie" and in the popular film franchise "Descendants." Boyce was well on his way to building a Hollywood career outside of the network when the Disney star tragically passed away in his sleep in 2019 due to a seizure caused by epilepsy. He was just 20 years old, and his family and friends were heartbroken.

Tributes quickly began pouring in as Boyce's autopsy revealed heartbreaking details and new information about his untimely death, like the fact that he had been texting his dad just hours before he passed. Earlier that evening, Boyce had enjoyed dinner with his whole family on what seemed like a normal night. "There was no way to know in hours my son would be dead," his dad, Victor Boyce, told Good Morning America. "It was just staggeringly crazy and horrible."

Given how much he was loved, how young he was, and the unexpected nature of his death, it's no wonder that many of Boyce's loved ones are still struggling to come to terms with the loss. Here are all of the co-stars who fell in love with Boyce's sweet nature and who still aren't over his tragic death.