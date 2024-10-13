The Shady Side Of Olivia Dunne No One Talks About

It's no secret that Olivia Dunne is used to everyone singing her praises, but in 2023 the famous gymnast came under fire for photoshopping herself to appear slimmer. Social media user John Dorsey first raised the issue in February 2023 with a video wherein he presented several photos of Dunne, pointing out telltale signs that she had most likely manipulated the images to slim her waist. "You have millions of young women following you. It's kind of your duty to not do this," Dorsey said. "These young women will want to look like you and you can't even look like you without Photoshop. So where does that leave them?" he asked. Finally, in August 2023, Dunne appeared to take note of the criticism when she deleted several questionable photos from her social media.

Perhaps, however, we should give Dunne some grace. Absolutely anyone can fall victim to body image issues — even star athletes with hefty bank accounts. In the past, Dunne has been very honest and forthcoming about her own struggles. "There was a whole new plethora of eyes that were on me," Dunne revealed during the second episode of Amazon Prime's "The Money Game" (via Essentially Sports). "I just didn't know what to do. And it was really hard with body image for a while." According to Dunne she also wrestled with nutrition and whether or not she should "fuel" her body "like a model or "like an athlete."

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).