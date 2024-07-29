The Biggest Rumors About Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne's life has drastically changed since finding internet fame, as everything she does went under a microscope. Rumors started floating around in the summer of 2023 that the Louisiana State University gymnast was dating baseball pitcher Paul Skenes. Fans noticed that she was attending games and posting about Skenes online. By the end of the summer, Skenes confirmed that he was indeed in a relationship with the social media star. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2023. He also mentioned the drawbacks of posting on social media. "I wasn't on it during the season because it's toxic," Skenes told the outlet. Hints of that toxicity showed.

Once the couple were internet-official, Dunne said that their hands were forced to take their relationship public because of the internet sleuthing fans had done. "I guess people caught onto us having pictures and videos together out in public, so that's kind of how the news broke," she told People in November 2023.

Rumors about the LSU stars shacking up wound up being founded, but that was not where the gossip about their relationship ended. Fans pointed out what they thought was the weirdest thing about Dunne and Skenes's relationship when he posted photos of them together on Instagram in December 2023. "She doesn't post your pics big man," one fan wrote. Of course, Dunne had been plagued by a litany of rumors involving her romantic life.