The Weirdest Thing About Olivia Dunne & Paul Skenes' Relationship, According To Fans
When Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes started dating, they instantly became an internet power couple, which led to the pair being the subject of rumors. Originally, the TikTok star and MLB pitcher tried to hide their relationship, but fans were able to piece together clues that the two were an item. "But we try to keep things private," Dunne told People in November 2023 after they had taken their romance public. Even though they wanted to stay relatively low-key, fans thought there were signs that Dunne was possibly interested in other internet stars.
In March 2024, Dunne posted a TikTok with Savannah Bananas player and social media star Jackson Olson. In the clip, the pair danced on a baseball diamond, and many fans took this as a sign that Dunne had taken an interest in a baseball player besides Skenes. "Paul Skenes is p**sed," one fan wrote. Others called for Skenes to face off against Olson on the diamond to earn Dunne's love. The gymnast fired back at curious fans. "I'm just making content with the @thesavbananas relax," she responded.
A few days earlier, Olson had posted a collaborative TikTok with Dunne, and fans speculated about the video's hidden meaning. "Paul [S]kenes punching the air rn," one TikTok user commented. There was similar speculation when Olson uploaded the video to Instagram. "Damn bro there's more dudes in her vids than her own boyfriend being in it," one person replied. It appeared fame had affected Dunne and Skenes' relationship as fans bombarded them with their opinions.
Paul Skenes took heat from Olivia Dunne fans
When Paul Skenes officially took his relationship with Olivia Dunne public during an interview in August 2023, the pitcher mentioned the difficulty of navigating social media, much to the ire of her fans. "I wasn't on it during the season because it's toxic. There's no substance to it. It can't help," he told the Pittsburgh Gazette-Post. The month following that interview, Skenes uploaded a snap to Instagram of him and Dunne taking in a Louisiana State University football game. The toxicity he had referenced was in full effect. "Most hated man on earth," an Instagram user commented on the photo of Skenes cozying up with his girlfriend.
The vitriol continued later in the year when Skenes uploaded a three-photo carousel of him and Dunne visiting New York City around Christmastime 2023. "Sleep with one eye open pal," one follower wrote. Once again, the refrain that Dunne was ashamed of her MLB boyfriend came to light. "She doesn't post your pics big man," another fan insisted. Even when Skenes posted a seemingly innocuous photo of himself (sans Dunne) to Instagram in June 2024, fans dragged his girlfriend into the conversation.
Dunne seemingly quelled any speculation about the strength of their relationship when she uploaded three snaps to Instagram of the pair snuggling with each other on a boat ride in Pittsburgh. Even the Dunne-stans admitted that the couple looked happy. "Paul is going to pitch extra good the next game," one follower joked. Previously, Dunne had spoken about how it felt watching Skenes play.
Olivia Dunne gushes over Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne was on hand to watch Paul Skenes make his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 11. MLB cameras caught up with the gymnast after the game. "I just know what a hard worker he is, so this is probably one of the favorite moments I've ever seen," Dunne gushed. "Seriously, there's nothing that can top this. I'm so proud," she added. Afterward, Dunne continued to cherish the moment by uploading photos to Instagram of the couple embracing on the field after Skenes's debut. Multiple fans tried to make the moment awkward by asking about Dunne's relationship status with fellow social media star Baby Gronk.
Uncomfortable comments about Dunne and Skenes' relationship status were not limited to online chatter. During a Detroit Tigers broadcast on May 24, the Bally Sports Detroit crew mentioned Dunne. "What's going on there man? Are you looking up Livvy Dunne?" Bally's reporter Trevor Thompson asked fellow reporter Johnny Kane when he checked his phone while on-air. "You're gonna follow her on all the socials, Johnny?" Thompson joked.
The following week, Dunne blocked out the noise and continued to show pride for her boyfriend. She gave Skenes a birthday shoutout on her Instagram Stories on May 29. "[N]othin like some B-Day K's," she wrote while adding a birthday cake emoji alongside a pic of Skenes striking out a batter (via the New York Post). It appeared the initial uneasiness about Dunne not posting her boyfriend enough on Instagram had been put to rest.