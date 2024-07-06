The Weirdest Thing About Olivia Dunne & Paul Skenes' Relationship, According To Fans

When Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes started dating, they instantly became an internet power couple, which led to the pair being the subject of rumors. Originally, the TikTok star and MLB pitcher tried to hide their relationship, but fans were able to piece together clues that the two were an item. "But we try to keep things private," Dunne told People in November 2023 after they had taken their romance public. Even though they wanted to stay relatively low-key, fans thought there were signs that Dunne was possibly interested in other internet stars.

In March 2024, Dunne posted a TikTok with Savannah Bananas player and social media star Jackson Olson. In the clip, the pair danced on a baseball diamond, and many fans took this as a sign that Dunne had taken an interest in a baseball player besides Skenes. "Paul Skenes is p**sed," one fan wrote. Others called for Skenes to face off against Olson on the diamond to earn Dunne's love. The gymnast fired back at curious fans. "I'm just making content with the @thesavbananas relax," she responded.

A few days earlier, Olson had posted a collaborative TikTok with Dunne, and fans speculated about the video's hidden meaning. "Paul [S]kenes punching the air rn," one TikTok user commented. There was similar speculation when Olson uploaded the video to Instagram. "Damn bro there's more dudes in her vids than her own boyfriend being in it," one person replied. It appeared fame had affected Dunne and Skenes' relationship as fans bombarded them with their opinions.