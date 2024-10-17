Britney Spears' Full Teeth Transformation Is A Shocking Sight

Nothing is certain in life except death and taxes — oh, and aging. For better or for worse, we all change as we grow and evolve; however, the transformation of Britney Spears from child star to adult mom-of-two has been pretty extreme, with her shocking dental deterioration front and center stage.

When 16-year-old Britney burst onto the music scene with "...Baby One More Time" in 1998, she immediately wowed fans with her talent and style. Britney's dazzling smile, crotch-skimming waistbands, double denim, and Justin Timberlake romance made her an early noughties pop culture icon. However, as her life began spinning out of control, her smile and famed pearly whites faded, leading to speculation about what happened to Britney's teeth.

Over time, the conjecture morphed into a head-turning conspiracy theory about Britney, one that's crazy even by conspiracy theory standards. In short, Britney isn't actually Britney. The real Britney died in a car crash in 1998 and was replaced by a clone. Yeah, really. Either way, Britney has been subjected to more than her fair share of human adversity. Her struggles with mental illness, custody battle with Kevin Federline, troubled relationship with her sons, and 13-year-long suffocating, coercive, and emotionally abusive conservatorship at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears, are just some of the cards she's been dealt. So, it's little surprise that dental hygiene was placed on the back burner. From sparkly perfection to gappy disaster, we're taking a look at Britney's teeth transformation.