What Happened To Britney Spears' Teeth?

Britney Spears is a pop icon better known for chart-topping hits than for her trips to the orthodontist, but at the peak of her fame, she was on the front cover of every magazine imaginable, flashing the biggest smile that showcased her perfect white chompers. Ironically, this same smile later fueled speculation among her fans when noticeable changes appeared in her Instagram posts. Her once-flawless ivories had grown a gap, leading to some growing convinced that the Britney twirling around in her kitchen and occasionally playing with knives isn't Britney at all — but a body double.

Even after the #FreeBritney movement that helped the "Oops I Did It Again" singer break free from her years-long conservatorship, the conspiracy theories continue to swirl. Some of her fans who are still worried about the well-being singer have been adamant that her changed smile is a dead giveaway that Spears probably isn't free after all. "Mmmhmm. Since when does Britney have a gap in her teeth? Do they really think we are that stupid? #thatisnotBritney," one fan tweeted, with another saying, "It's not Britney look at her teeth. Britney has perfect teeth the imposter does not."

So, what gives? Is the woman in those bizarre dance videos actually an imposter, as revealed by the now-gappy smile? Well, according to a dentist, it's more likely that Spears just hasn't kept up with her dental aesthetic treatments. So, yes, that gap-toothed woman probably is every bit the Spears we know and love — just a little less polished than we remember.