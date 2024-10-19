Kristen Bell Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Kristen Bell isn't afraid to give fans a glimpse at how she looks off-camera — even if it is completely different than what we're used to. From her early work on "Veronica Mars" to the "Frozen" films, Bell has become a bona fide movie star, so it's common for her to be in glam mode. Before performing a song medley with Ben Platt on Broadway in June 2024, Bell shared a few snaps of herself primped in a stunning black dress. Fans got an eyeful of the "Nobody Wants This" actor looking gorgeous in the single-strap piece. She also tagged her stylist and hairdresser, making it evident a lot of work went into the look.
Bell spoke about her beauty products while giving a skincare tutorial for Vogue in August 2021. "I'm starting, having just gotten off work, so I'm wearing quite a bit of makeup," she said before washing her face on camera to reveal her makeup-free appearance. While she loves to share her red-carpet looks, this wasn't the only time Bell shared her bare-face for fans to see.
The same month she shared her skincare tutorial, Bell posted an outdoor selfie that showed off an au naturel look. While she may appear younger than her years on camera, the actor looked surprisingly youthful in her makeup-free state — albeit a far cry from the glammed-up A-lister we're used to seeing. She has also shared a makeup-free selfie with her husband, Dax Shepard, uploading one of the couple snuggling in a lounger outside in October 2019. Bell has become more comfortable appearing makeup-less over the years, and that's thanks in part to her skincare routine.
Kristen Bell's inexpensive beauty tips
Speaking about her beauty routine with W Magazine in July 2017, Kristen Bell discussed how her approach to makeup has changed over time. "I think, especially as I age, that less is more," she told the outlet. The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star also gave tips on how she maintains her glowing complexion. "Make sure to wash your face at night and exfoliate to remove all skin impurities," Bell told W while mentioning that she used a "double cleansing" approach when washing makeup off her face before bed.
Even though her TV and film work has given Bell a high net worth, her most important skincare tips are relatively inexpensive. "Well, the most practical beauty ritual which gets me the best results, is wearing sunscreen. I think that's why I've been able to maintain a youthful appearance," she told Elle in March 2016. The "Couples Retreat" actor also said that moisturizing has been key to maintaining her skin. Fortunately, she enjoys applying skincare products. "My beauty routine is meditative at night," Bell added.
Bell learned even more about relaxation during the COVID-19 pandemic when she spent extra time at home. "I didn't wear makeup during the pandemic at all and I didn't get out of my sweats but my skin was loving me for it," she told Refinery29 in August 2021. Perhaps not coincidentally, around the time of that interview, Bell was also posting frequent makeup-free snaps."