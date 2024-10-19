Kristen Bell Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Kristen Bell isn't afraid to give fans a glimpse at how she looks off-camera — even if it is completely different than what we're used to. From her early work on "Veronica Mars" to the "Frozen" films, Bell has become a bona fide movie star, so it's common for her to be in glam mode. Before performing a song medley with Ben Platt on Broadway in June 2024, Bell shared a few snaps of herself primped in a stunning black dress. Fans got an eyeful of the "Nobody Wants This" actor looking gorgeous in the single-strap piece. She also tagged her stylist and hairdresser, making it evident a lot of work went into the look.

Bell spoke about her beauty products while giving a skincare tutorial for Vogue in August 2021. "I'm starting, having just gotten off work, so I'm wearing quite a bit of makeup," she said before washing her face on camera to reveal her makeup-free appearance. While she loves to share her red-carpet looks, this wasn't the only time Bell shared her bare-face for fans to see.

The same month she shared her skincare tutorial, Bell posted an outdoor selfie that showed off an au naturel look. While she may appear younger than her years on camera, the actor looked surprisingly youthful in her makeup-free state — albeit a far cry from the glammed-up A-lister we're used to seeing. She has also shared a makeup-free selfie with her husband, Dax Shepard, uploading one of the couple snuggling in a lounger outside in October 2019. Bell has become more comfortable appearing makeup-less over the years, and that's thanks in part to her skincare routine.