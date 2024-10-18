Colin Farrell's Transformation Is Truly A Staggering Sight
This article contains references to substance abuse.
Few Hollywood careers have weathered the dramatic ups and downs as Colin Farrell. An overnight sensation when the then-unknown actor was cast as the lead in his first film back in 2000, since then, he's gone on to headline countless movies. These have ranged from big-budget tentpole blockbusters to small indie flicks, and over the years, he's displayed a stunning degree of range and versatility. As Farrell reflected in a 2012 interview with The Guardian, pulling away from big-budget productions and embracing smaller projects helped him to flourish creatively. "It was a good thing for me to step away from the attention that comes from bigger films, because it really did mean that I could focus on not getting distracted by the energy that sometimes surrounds big films," he explained.
His private life has also undergone something of a metamorphosis. Once one of the hardest-partying stars of his era, these days he no longer unwinds with alcohol and cigarettes but with yoga sessions and taking sweat-inducing saunas while covered in honey.
He's also experienced something of a career renaissance in recent years, including a well-deserved Oscar nomination and the starring role in a high-profile TV series in which he's practically unrecognizable as an edgy version of one of the all-time great comic book villains. To find out more about his amazing journey, read on, and it will be clear that Colin Farrell's transformation is staggering.
Colin Farrell played soccer and auditioned for a boy band
Colin Farrell was born in Castleknock, an upscale Dublin suburb. While growing up, Farrell was immersed in the world of soccer — not surprising, given that his dad, Eamonn, and uncle, Tommy, were both professional soccer stars, playing for the Dublin Shamrocks. "I played until I was about 15 and I thought it was what I wanted to do. And then I realized I'd do something less meaningful, like acting," he once said while interviewed by David Letterman (via the Irish Star). As he told The Guardian, "I wanted it more in the mind than the heart, but I love the game still."
After abandoning his dreams of becoming a pro athlete, Farrell then latched onto another when he aspired to become a teenage pop idol. While appearing on Ireland's "The Late Late Show," Farrell recalled dancing in a Dublin nightclub one night when he was approached by Louis Walsh, the Irish music impresario who went on to be a judge alongside acerbic Simon Cowell on "The X Factor." Walsh, Farrell recalled, told him he was putting together a new boy band, BoyZone, and invited him to audition. He did, singing a "terrible" rendition of the Wham! hit "Careless Whisper." "Murdered it," Farrell admitted, recalling he then sang it a second time — and it was even worse. He was not asked to join BoyZone.
Walsh confirmed Farrell's recollection of his audition while appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother." "I told him, 'You can't sing, I can't give you the gig,'" Walsh said, as reported by the Irish Star.
Watching ET: The Extra-Terrestrial inspired him to try acting
Young Colin Farrell experienced a seminal moment when he watched director Steven Spielberg's "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." "It was the first film I saw ... in the cinema, and I wept uncontrollably ..." Farrell recalled during an interview with Deadline. In fact, he was so moved by the performance of the film's star, Henry Thomas, that he knew then and there that he wanted to become an actor.
As Farrell grew older, cinema continued to captivate him. During a Q&A at Chapman College's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Farrell revealed that he was further inspired to pursue his goal after watching "Paris, Texas." By then, he recalled, acting had fully replaced the role soccer had previously played in his life. "The hunger I didn't have for soccer," he said, "I had for acting."
Encouraged by his brother, he took a school acting workshop, which ultimately led him to enroll in Dublin's Gaiety School of Acting. Another future star who studied at the school was actor and director Olivia Wilde, who attended after he'd already exited but recalled that Farrell's presence continued to loom large. "I know it sounds funny but Colin Farrell was seriously like God to my whole class at the Gaiety," Wilde told the Irish Independent. "We had a photo of him in the in the studio and there were pictures of him all over the school."
He dropped out of acting school to take the leading role in an Irish TV hit
While attending Gaiety School of Acting, Colin Farrell began landing professional acting roles; his first TV commercial was an Australian anti-smoking PSA — somewhat ironic, given the actor's well-documented enjoyment of tobacco over the years. "I went to theatre school for a year and tried to figure out this acting thing and what it meant and what it was about," Farrell told Movies.ie. "It was satiating this natural curiosity I had as a human being. I found acting to be a great platform for that."
He'd only been a student for one year when he auditioned for a hit Irish TV series — and wound up being cast in it. Torn over whether to continue his studies or launch his career, he decided to take the role of Danny Byrne in "Ballykissangel."
Becoming a series regular on a beloved Irish TV series was life-changing for the aspiring young actor. "'Ballykissangel' was one of the f***ing greatest things that ever happened to me," he unabashedly declared in an interview with The Sun.
He was the suspect in attempted murder — but cleared his name by admitting to a different crime
In 1994, aspiring young actor Colin Farrell had a frightening brush with the law when he became the prime suspect in an attempted murder. Farrell discussed the incident while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," recalling that he was in Sydney, Australia at the time. "I was pulled in by the cops, and they showed me ... a pencil sketch of this guy who had attempted to murder another gentleman." According to Farrell, the guy had beaten up the other man in his apartment and then set the place on fire; the victim miraculously survived. The police sketch of the suspect, he revealed, looked uncannily like him — and had reportedly spoken in an Irish accent.
"They said, 'What do you think of this picture?' And I went, 'I think I'm in trouble,'" Farrell said. Police held him in custody for six hours and he underwent interrogation. "I was terrified," he said, admitting that on the night of the attempted murder, he'd been drinking so heavily that he'd blacked out and had no memory of what he had or hadn't done.
He was saved by a friend who'd been in the habit of keeping a journal. According to that account, Farrell had an airtight — albeit somewhat illegal — alibi. "And that particular night at that particular time, we were at a party on the other side of town doing ecstasy," he added, revealing how admitting to committing one crime exonerated him from another.
He broke through in Hollywood with smaller roles leading to starring ones
Colin Farrell spent two seasons on "Ballykissangel" before Hollywood came calling. As he recalled to Movies.ie, he got L.A. representation when his now-agent was assigned to meet with him and two British actors and given the authority to sign on to the agency. "He chose me and took a chance," Farrell told Movies.ie. "So I went over and did three weeks of meetings in Los Angeles, hated it and there was a lot of 'You're Irish! Wow! What's that like?' And I was kind of freaked."
While those meetings may not have seemed productive, they did bring Farrell his first offer for an American film role, playing the lead in director Joel Schumacher's Vietnam War drama "Tigerland." "Joel Schumacher took a big gamble on me with 'Tigerland' and it just went off from there," Farrell said. That film and the positive reviews his performance generated suddenly propelled him to stardom. "A terrific cast of mostly unknowns is toplined by Colin Farrell, an Irish actor whose good looks and charisma speak well for a vital Hollywood career," stated Variety.
"Tigerland" led to more roles, and larger ones at that. Before long, Farrell was began appearing in big-budget Hollywood films, including co-starring with Samuel L. Jackson in "S.W.A.T." and alongside Ben Affleck in "Daredevil," and was even tapped by cinema icon Steven Spielberg for his sci-fi film "Minority Report." Within just a few years, Farrell had catapulted from unknown to Hollywood's next big thing.
Colin Farrell received some hits and misses at the box office
As Colin Farrell's movie career heated up, the success he experienced early in his Hollywood career resulted in offers for big-budget blockbusters. These included partnering with Jamie Foxx for "Miami Vice," and portraying Alexander the Great in Oliver Stone's historical epic "Alexander." Neither film fulfilled expectations, either creatively or commercially, which proved to scrape the sheen off Farrell's stardom and bring him crashing down to Earth.
"I rose very quickly through the ranks and had a lot of commercial success very early and couldn't make head nor tail of it," Farrell recalled in an interview with the Irish Independent. Farrell got even more candid about that bleak time in his career when he told GQ, "I didn't want to die, I just didn't want to live."
What that experience gave Farrell was perspective, resulting in a shift in strategy that led him away from high-profile, expensive projects and toward smaller, more modest ones. These included the two experimental movies he made with maverick director Yorgos Lathimos, "The Lobster" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," while also pushing him toward Irish director Martin McDonagh, with whom he'd eventually experience some of the biggest artistic triumphs of his career.
He set aside his vices and embraced yoga
In his early years in Hollywood, Colin Farrell was not exactly known for his healthy lifestyle — evidenced by an infamous interview with The Associated Press in which he sips a beer and puffs on a cigarette while promoting "The Recruit." Those bad habits, however, eventually began to catch up with him, a situation that hit its apex during the filming of "Miami Vice." Immediately after filming wrapped, he went to rehab to confront his issues with substance abuse. While addressing the audience at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (via the Irish Times), he got candid about the scope of the life change he'd made. "After 15 or 20 years of carousing the way I caroused and drinking the way I drank, the sober world is a pretty scary world," he admitted.
While rehab has become something of a time-honored tradition in Hollywood, Farrell embraced a non-traditional way of getting rid of another vice. "I wrote a breakup letter to the Spirit of Tobacco," he told Men's Health (via E! News) of how he quit smoking. "I got a frying pan and tossed the letter with a load of tobacco, put some paraffin over it, and lit a match that sent a big, wallowing cloud up into the sky. Then I didn't have a cigarette for another two years."
Farrell replaced drinking and smoking with yoga. "It's fun. I do it every day, as much as I can," he told The Guardian. "It helps me to stay away from cocaine and whisky."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He received critical acclaim alongside Brendan Gleeson in In Bruges
In 2008, Colin Farrell teamed up with fellow Irish actor Brendan Gleeson for "In Bruges," written and directed by Irish director Martin McDonagh. The two portrayed hitmen lying low in the Belgian city of Bruges after Farrell's character, Ray, badly botched a job. As Farrell recalled in an interview with Collider, he understood McDonagh's vision for the film immediately. "I loved the script," he said. "I read it the first time and it was just like nothing I'd ever read and then when I got the chance to do it we packed up and off we went to Bruges."
Farrell's instincts were right on the money; his performance of the inexperienced, motormouthed hit man won him some of the best reviews he'd yet to experience. He also won a Golden Globe in 2009, beating out a field of fellow nominees that included co-star Gleeson.
"It was just really, bottom line, it was a great tale," Farrell told Collider. "The characters were so beautifully drawn and the dialogue was so quick-smart and while even reading it, it seems incredibly funny there was a much greater heart that existed than any of the comic moments that are involved in the piece."
He revealed a surprising 'romantic relationship' with a Hollywood icon who was 40 years his senior
As a matinee idol, Colin Farrell has dated his fair share of famous women, a list that includes Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and apparently a brief fling with his "Alexander" co-star Angelina Jolie. During a 2013 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Farrell revealed he'd had a secret romance — of sorts, at least — with legendary movie star Elizabeth Taylor.
Taylor, who died in 2011 at age 79, was 40 years Farrell's senior when they'd met. She responded by sending him flowers and a handwritten note. Farrell was intrigued and asked his publicist to set up a meeting with Taylor. "That was the beginning of a year-and-a-half or two years of what was the last kind of romantic relationship I had, which was never consummated," he said. "I just adored her. She was a spectacular, spectacular woman."
Taylor was famously married seven times, and Farrell was hopeful that he'd have a shot at being a part of that matrimonial legacy. "I wanted to be number eight but we ran out of road," he said, revealing that it was their mutual insomnia that led them to bond. "She's wasn't much of a sleeper at night like I'm not, so at two o'clock in the morning I'd call her," he added.
He launched a foundation inspired by his son
Colin Farrell is the father of two sons: James, born in 2003 and shared with ex Kim Bordenave; and Henry, whom he and now-ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús welcomed in 2009. Farrell's eldest son was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a rare neuro-genetic disorder. "Things like walking and talking and eating and feeding himself, all those things that so many of us naturally take for granted because they come so easily, to James, they come somewhat harder," he told People.
For Farrell, who'd previously showcased his philanthropic side by working with the Special Olympics and serving as an ambassador for the Homeless World Cup, his son's condition presented an opportunity to help others going through the same. In 2024, Farrell launched the Colin Farrell Foundation, which is committed to helping those with disabilities, such as his son, have access to the support they need once they become adults. "Once your child turns 21, they're kind of on their own," Farrell explained in a 2024 interview with People. "All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."
He earned his first Oscar nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin
After the critical success of "In Bruges," Colin Farrell collaborated with director Martin McDonagh for "Seven Psychopaths." A few years later, McDonagh reunited his "In Bruges" dream team for "The Banshees of Inisherin," a very different kind of story in which both Farrell and Brendan Gleeson shone. The film was hailed as one of the year's best and received nine Academy Award nominations — including a nomination for best picture, while both Gleeson and Farrell were nominated (as were co-stars Kerry Condon and future "Saltburn" star Barry Keoghan).
Sadly, the film won a grand total of zero Oscars. Despite not winning, Farrell was nonetheless thrilled to receive his first-ever Oscar nomination — and for best actor, no less. "So I'm pinching myself," Farrell said in an interview with Gold Derby.
Making the rounds during Hollywood's award season for the first time was made extra special by the fact that his friends and co-stars were right there with him. "We don't see each other that much, we live in different countries, so to be around them as much as I have has been f***ing magic," Farrell told IndieWire. "It's been such a balm for the soul."
Colin Farrell was unrecognizable as The Penguin
Prior to the release of "The Banshees of Inisherin," Colin Farrell appeared in a supporting role in "The Batman." As lowlife gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobb, Farrell was rendered unrecognizable by prosthetics to play the embryonic version of one of the most formidable foes to face the Dark Knight (played by "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson).
While filming "Banshees" in Ireland, Farrell was approached by HBO about spinning off the character in a standalone TV series. After a Zoom call with "The Batman" director Matt Reeves and writer Lauren LeFranc — who walked him through her vision for the first season of "The Penguin" — Farrell was sold. "It was just so tasty and so wicked and it was so deranged by the end, but all felt so honest and felt like it came from a place of love and agitation," Farrell explained in an interview with Forbes.
Despite the comic book origins of the character, LeFranc's dark vision for the iconic villain was grim and adult-oriented. "If we're going to get into this guy's life, it's going to be violent, it's going to be very dark," he told TheWrap of what spurred him to reprise the role. "The psychology of the character is going to be disturbing — and that made it tasty."