Colin Farrell's Transformation Is Truly A Staggering Sight

This article contains references to substance abuse.

Few Hollywood careers have weathered the dramatic ups and downs as Colin Farrell. An overnight sensation when the then-unknown actor was cast as the lead in his first film back in 2000, since then, he's gone on to headline countless movies. These have ranged from big-budget tentpole blockbusters to small indie flicks, and over the years, he's displayed a stunning degree of range and versatility. As Farrell reflected in a 2012 interview with The Guardian, pulling away from big-budget productions and embracing smaller projects helped him to flourish creatively. "It was a good thing for me to step away from the attention that comes from bigger films, because it really did mean that I could focus on not getting distracted by the energy that sometimes surrounds big films," he explained.

His private life has also undergone something of a metamorphosis. Once one of the hardest-partying stars of his era, these days he no longer unwinds with alcohol and cigarettes but with yoga sessions and taking sweat-inducing saunas while covered in honey.

He's also experienced something of a career renaissance in recent years, including a well-deserved Oscar nomination and the starring role in a high-profile TV series in which he's practically unrecognizable as an edgy version of one of the all-time great comic book villains. To find out more about his amazing journey, read on, and it will be clear that Colin Farrell's transformation is staggering.