Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde has been one of the most talked about celebrities for years, but much of what gets repeated about the star is a lot of the same, like that supposed feud with Florence Pugh or her messy custody battle. Even when Wilde has given the public weird nuggets of information or been caught in sticky situations, there is a tendency for the constant flow of content about the star to push things out of people's minds. That said, there are plenty of forgotten facts and stories about Wilde that are worthy of another look, as they highlight how people have chosen to overlook some truly strange things about the star.

Wilde began her screen career in 2003 with the miniseries "Skin," followed by a small role in the comedy film "The Girl Next Door," and her breakout role on "The O.C." Wilde's 13-episode arc saw her playing a bisexual character who dated both Seth Cohen and Marissa Cooper, which created lots of buzz for the teen soap and led to Wilde's ascent in Hollywood. She went on to establish herself as an actor in film ("The Change-Up," "Tron: Legacy," "Cowboys & Aliens,"), television ("House," "Vinyl"), and, to a lesser extent, on the stage, and then added directing into her repertoire. While Wilde's professional life has evolved in a relatively standard way for an actor-director, her personal life has contained more than a few oddities. Here are some of the strangest things that everyone tends to ignore about Olivia Wilde.