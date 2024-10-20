Selma Blair's Only Child Arthur Saint Bleick Is Growing Up So Fast

They grow up so fast! Selma Blair welcomed her son Arthur Saint Bleick with her ex-boyfriend, creative director Jason Bleick, in 2011. To cherish her early precious memories with her son, the "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde" star decided to take a four-year break from acting soon after she became a first-time mom (although she occasionally took on smaller projects during that time). "I will never regret taking four years off of work to see and hold him as much as possible," Blair, who was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or MS, said in a 2016 Instagram post (via Hola!). "There is nowhere I would rather be than with my son." She and Jason eventually called it quits in 2012, although the two remained on good terms and committed to co-parenting Arthur.

Today, Blair's only child is officially a teen. Arthur, or "Sainty," as his mother often calls him, turned 13 years old on July 25, 2024. Leading up to his milestone birthday, Blair took to Instagram to share pictures of Arthur with their sweet Labrador dog, Scout, for Father's Day 2024. "I love these boys," Blair captioned the since-deleted snaps (via Gethu Cinema). "Arthur is my height now, with a bleached half a head, reminiscent of a New York black and white cookie." She also uploaded a mirror selfie with Arthur after he traded his two-tone hair for a bleach-blond buzzcut in August. The handsome teen nearly towered over Blair while sporting an all-black outfit that perfectly matched his hairstyle. Apparently, he also inherited Blair's edgy fashion sense. "Has my son surpassed my 5'4"?" the proud mother gushed.