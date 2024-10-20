Selma Blair's Only Child Arthur Saint Bleick Is Growing Up So Fast
They grow up so fast! Selma Blair welcomed her son Arthur Saint Bleick with her ex-boyfriend, creative director Jason Bleick, in 2011. To cherish her early precious memories with her son, the "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde" star decided to take a four-year break from acting soon after she became a first-time mom (although she occasionally took on smaller projects during that time). "I will never regret taking four years off of work to see and hold him as much as possible," Blair, who was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or MS, said in a 2016 Instagram post (via Hola!). "There is nowhere I would rather be than with my son." She and Jason eventually called it quits in 2012, although the two remained on good terms and committed to co-parenting Arthur.
Today, Blair's only child is officially a teen. Arthur, or "Sainty," as his mother often calls him, turned 13 years old on July 25, 2024. Leading up to his milestone birthday, Blair took to Instagram to share pictures of Arthur with their sweet Labrador dog, Scout, for Father's Day 2024. "I love these boys," Blair captioned the since-deleted snaps (via Gethu Cinema). "Arthur is my height now, with a bleached half a head, reminiscent of a New York black and white cookie." She also uploaded a mirror selfie with Arthur after he traded his two-tone hair for a bleach-blond buzzcut in August. The handsome teen nearly towered over Blair while sporting an all-black outfit that perfectly matched his hairstyle. Apparently, he also inherited Blair's edgy fashion sense. "Has my son surpassed my 5'4"?" the proud mother gushed.
Arthur joined Selma Blair at Paris Fashion Week 2024
All eyes were on Arthur Saint Bleick when he stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with his mother, Selma Blair, in October 2024. The fashionable teen joined Blair as her plus-one to Chloe's spring/summer 2025 show, where the duo showcased their coordinated styles in matching black-and-white outfits. For the occasion, Arthur donned a printed Chloe tee with dark velvet pants and matching sneakers, while the "Dancing With the Stars" alum looked stunning in her white lace top underneath a black velvet jacket and joggers. She accessorized her lewk with some gold jewelry and leather boots, while matching Arthur's buzzcut with her bleached blonde bob. On Instagram, Blair uploaded an eight-photo carousel documenting their fun time in Paris. "Wow Arthur grew up!" one of Blair's followers exclaimed. Another agreed, saying, "Your son is growing up. So handsome."
The trip also marked Arthur's first visit to Paris. Upon their arrival in the so-called City of Love, Blair shared a selfie with Arthur on her Instagram in September, just before they hit the sack. In her caption, the "Hellboy" star couldn't contain her excitement about spending the next few days with Arthur. "I love you my darling boy. My devilish Saint. Your first time in Paris should always be with someone who loves you the most. So here we are." Fans flooded her post with comments about how closely she and her son resemble each other. A lot of Blair's followers described Arthur as her twin, while others simply referred to him as her male version. Even Brooke Shields was impressed. "Like mama like baby! And his own person. Beautiful," Shields enthused.