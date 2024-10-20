What Joanna Gaines Really Looks Like Without Makeup
HGTV star Joanna Gaines may be known for her design prowess (and entrepreneurial spirit), but she's also drop-dead gorgeous and looks amazing when she chooses to go makeup-free. But first, you should know that Joanna accentuates her God-given beauty with a soft, dewy beat. You know, bronzey skin, rosy cheeks, and a Taylor Swift-approved cat eye. Impressively, she's her own makeup artist too. "The great thing about Fixer Upper is that I'm able to do my own hair and makeup on the go," wrote Gaines on her website in 2016. "This is actually my choice, and I don't really love to have a team of people swarming me to touch up my blush and shine spots." As for her compromise during filming? She keeps her essentials in a makeup bag.
And while Joanna has since moved onto the Magnolia Network, which she founded with her husband, Chip Gaines, her beauty is as timeless as her unique approach to design and decor. Just don't expect Gaines to add a skincare line to her robust entrepreneurial offerings. "There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line," posted Gaines to Instagram in July 2017. "I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time," she continued.
Unfortunately, Gaines has yet to enter the beauty and makeup space, but it's not like she can't get away with going without makeup now and again.
Joanna Gaines hasn't changed much since childhood
Many celebrities have gone makeup-free (and shown how differently they look without it), but Joanna Gaines is special. Not only does the HGTV star look pretty much the same without makeup as she does with it, but she hasn't changed very much over the years. In the adorable throwback photo she posted across her socials, Gaines proved that, though time has continued to wind forward, she's pretty much stuck in time as her younger self. Okay, she's obviously matured a lot and developed a few freckles, along with getting her adult teeth, but she was totes twinning with her younger self in this throwback photo. "Not much has changed and I'll probably regret this photo but it's worth saying again kids... the world needs who you were made to be!" she captioned the Facebook photo in 2020.
Of course, this isn't the only time that Gaines, who also looks gorge with blond hair, has flaunted her natural beauty. In July 2017, Gaines gave her fans a glimpse into her home life as she posed with her daughter Emmie Kay sleeping on her chest. The adorably intimate moment not only showcased the sweet bond that Gaines, a mother of five, has with her little blessing, but it also proved that she doesn't need makeup at all. As you can see in the photo above, Gaines looked very youthful, well-rested, and very, very moisturized as she sat in her chair, making us wish that she really was entering into the beauty business.
Until she grants our wish, we'll just appreciate the sweet moment!