What Joanna Gaines Really Looks Like Without Makeup

HGTV star Joanna Gaines may be known for her design prowess (and entrepreneurial spirit), but she's also drop-dead gorgeous and looks amazing when she chooses to go makeup-free. But first, you should know that Joanna accentuates her God-given beauty with a soft, dewy beat. You know, bronzey skin, rosy cheeks, and a Taylor Swift-approved cat eye. Impressively, she's her own makeup artist too. "The great thing about Fixer Upper is that I'm able to do my own hair and makeup on the go," wrote Gaines on her website in 2016. "This is actually my choice, and I don't really love to have a team of people swarming me to touch up my blush and shine spots." As for her compromise during filming? She keeps her essentials in a makeup bag.

And while Joanna has since moved onto the Magnolia Network, which she founded with her husband, Chip Gaines, her beauty is as timeless as her unique approach to design and decor. Just don't expect Gaines to add a skincare line to her robust entrepreneurial offerings. "There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line," posted Gaines to Instagram in July 2017. "I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time," she continued.

Unfortunately, Gaines has yet to enter the beauty and makeup space, but it's not like she can't get away with going without makeup now and again.