We Changed Joanna Gaines' Signature Dark Hair To Blond (OMG)
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines totally tuned their looks up when they became HGTV stars, and their entertainment and home goods empire has provided them with more than enough money for splashy makeovers. But longtime fans of the couple probably find the idea of Joanna dyeing her hair blond ludicrous when her luscious locks are so admired. "Just TRY to name something more beautiful than Joanna Gaines's hair," tweeted one fan of her glossy waves. One Popsugar writer even likened her to Rapunzel.
Joanna has a habit of rocking outdated outfits, and she also doesn't seem very willing to venture out of her comfort zone when it comes to her hair. She leaves experimenting with different hairstyles up to her husband. Chip famously chopped his hair off after growing it long, much to the relief of some fans. They just couldn't handle seeing the "Fixer Upper" star with a man bun, and Chip compared the divisive reaction to his glorious growth to the political climate in America. "Nobody can agree on anything. You're either in this camp or you're in this camp," he told "Today." At least Joanna admitted that she had become rather fond of Chip's flowing tresses. If she dared to make a drastic hairstyle change of her own, the backlash might be even worse than what Chip experienced.
Luckily, thanks to the talents of Static Media's photo editing team, no dye is required to see what Joanna would look like if she decided to swap her natural brunette hair color for a buttery blond hue.
Joanna Gaines totally resembles another HGTV star
If Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines hadn't left HGTV, Joanna could have caused a lot of confusion at network events by going blond. Everyone would be tapping her on the back and expecting to see "The Flip Off" star Christina Hall when she turned around. Fans frequently remark on how much Hall resembles Heather El Moussa, but she looks even more like a blond Joanna.
Brunette hair might suit Joanna slightly better, but she could actually go golden and pull it off. Besides causing some fans to riot, the only issue might be maintenance. Caring for dyed blond hair takes a lot of extra work to prevent it from becoming brassy, brittle, and dull, and Joanna's tresses already take some wrangling to shape them into those enviable inky waves. In a 2021 post on her Instagram Story, she revealed that her hair is a bit of a fixer-upper — it's frizzy and sticks out from her head before she styles it. It's also lacks that gorgeous luster that makes it look so healthy. "It takes about 1.5 hours to tame this mane," Joanna wrote (via "Today").
Joanna told Popsugar that her favorite hair products come from Oribe's Gold Lust line, and she dished to HGTV, "At night I shower and dry my hair, so in the morning I only have to curl it." On Facebook, she also confessed to letting Chip pluck her grays. "I know I know not good," she wrote. She could always dye them blond instead.