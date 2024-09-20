Outdated Outfits HGTV's Joanna Gaines Has Been Caught Wearing

Joanna Gaines' exterior often matches her interior designs: Her clothing is a hodgepodge of trends from the past. However, the origins of the "Fixer Upper" star's favorite clothing styles don't stretch back quite as far as that of her beloved shiplap, which can be traced to a shipbuilding style used by Vikings. While it would be entertaining to watch Joanna wrangle her husband, Chip Gaines, into sticking to her design gameplan while dressed like a shield-maiden, she's more likely to be seen sporting looks popular during the 20th and 21st centuries.

On her shows, Joanna likes to give living spaces finishings that are rustic but with enough modernity to make them feel fresh to viewers. She also usually sticks to muted color schemes, which is something she does with her wardrobe as well. In a 2017 Instagram post, she shared a photo of six shirts she had worn over the course of a week. They were all gray or blue with long sleeves and were either button-downs or loose V-necks. Of why she gravitated toward such drab pieces, she wrote, "I don't have to think much about them." However, she noted that there's a downside to finding a look that feels easy and safe and sticking with it. "I'm sure that anyone who saw me this week would assume I was basically wearing the same outfit everyday," she added.

While Joanna and Chip have started sporting tuned-up looks since their HGTV debut, Joanna often opts for styles that feel a bit outdated when she steps out of her fashion comfort zone.