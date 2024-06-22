Chip & Joanna Gaines' Tuned-Up Looks Since Their HGTV Debut Speaks Volumes

Chip and Joanna Gaines have worked their way into viewers' hearts worldwide with their picture-perfect family and marriage, flourishing businesses, jaw-dropping interiors, and simplistic but stunning design aesthetics. Still, as down-home and country as the Waco, Texas couple still appear to be, they've morphed into more glamorous, TV-friendly versions of themselves since the launch of "Fixer Upper" in 2013. But then, money will do that; look at the Kardashians. Although it has to be said, it's unlikely any Ray J and Kim Kardashian-style sex tapes or plastic surgery secrets are lurking in Chip and Joanne's perfectly fitted and color-coordinated closet.

Before Chip and Joanna landed their hit HGTV show, whose pilot episode debuted in May 2013, she worked at her dad's tire shop, something she thought she would do for the rest of her life. "I always thought I would take over his shop when he retired; this was at least the plan," she captioned a Father's Day tribute in June 2019.

"Once I met Chip I started realizing I had some hidden dreams in my heart but was scared to let my dad down. When he got wind that I was ready for something else, he quickly sat me down and told me to go for it and do what my heart was telling me to do." She has never looked back, and nothing has been the same since — not even their physical appearances!