The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has finally arrived after six years off the air (thanks to years of company setbacks), and it came back better than ever. Unfortunately, some of the celebrity attendees (and even one Victoria's Secret model) watered down the atmosphere with their odd, ill-fitted, and/or just overall underwhelming looks. But before we dive into the worst looks of the night, a couple of highlights, perhaps?

For starters, Tyla, best known for her hit song, "Water," was one of the artists that performed during the production, and some fans on social media have proclaimed her a highlight of the show. Of course, Tyla, who has a reputation for being a fashionista, also wowed on the red carpet in a gorgeous pink, asymmetrical number ahead of the event. Speaking with ET, she gushed about being one of three all-female acts. "It's so special, so empowering, you know. Like Cher ... watching Cher perform, such a special moment," she said. "Lisa is my good friend, and me, I think it's going to be such a fun, beautiful show."

Meanwhile, this year's event also saw the return of some fan-fave models, including Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham, whose stunning all-black number was particularly well received online. And yet, a few notable names still managed to detract from the greatness by totally dropping the ball with their own looks. Here are a few of the worst-dressed celebs who attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.