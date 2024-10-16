The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has finally arrived after six years off the air (thanks to years of company setbacks), and it came back better than ever. Unfortunately, some of the celebrity attendees (and even one Victoria's Secret model) watered down the atmosphere with their odd, ill-fitted, and/or just overall underwhelming looks. But before we dive into the worst looks of the night, a couple of highlights, perhaps?
For starters, Tyla, best known for her hit song, "Water," was one of the artists that performed during the production, and some fans on social media have proclaimed her a highlight of the show. Of course, Tyla, who has a reputation for being a fashionista, also wowed on the red carpet in a gorgeous pink, asymmetrical number ahead of the event. Speaking with ET, she gushed about being one of three all-female acts. "It's so special, so empowering, you know. Like Cher ... watching Cher perform, such a special moment," she said. "Lisa is my good friend, and me, I think it's going to be such a fun, beautiful show."
Meanwhile, this year's event also saw the return of some fan-fave models, including Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham, whose stunning all-black number was particularly well received online. And yet, a few notable names still managed to detract from the greatness by totally dropping the ball with their own looks. Here are a few of the worst-dressed celebs who attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Hannah Stocking missed the mark
There's probably no better place in the world to rock a little pink corset dress than the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and yet, influencer Hannah Stocking's look totally fell flat. While the shade of baby pink definitely seemed like a fitting choice on this particular night, her seamstress may have gone a little overboard with the stitching details, overwhelming what could've been a pretty, simple look. Plus, Stocking's heart-shaped cat bag, while cute, didn't do the look any favors either. Well, at least her hair was nice!
Lisa's leather look was a bit underwhelming
Lisa was another musician who performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In fact, she was the first musical act of the night, serving as the show's opener. And while her amazing performance of "Rockstar" was definitely one for the history books, her choice of attire — a black, leather, two-piece look adorned with feathers — definitely wasn't what we were expecting. Given Lisa's undeniable confidence, along with the song's sassy, upbeat lyrics, it would've been nice to see her in something a little more lively.
Susanne Bartsch ignored the dress code
Okay, so maybe the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show doesn't actually have an official dress code. But if it did, Susanne Bartsch, who's known for her daring, risqué looks, completely ignored it with her sultry, carnival-esque outfit. Between her magenta leotard and its pronounced shoulders, her thigh-high black-lined boots, her cane, and her black top hat, which we're pretty sure was sculpted out of hair instead of fabric, it's clear that she had fun picking out all of her accessories. Unfortunately, the look would've been better suited for, say, Halloween, or even the VS afterparty, rather than the main event.
Issey Moloney dressed for the club
Influencer Issey Moloney's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show look wasn't the worst we've seen by a long shot, as a shimmering gold mini dress will probably never go out of style. However, Moloney's golden look seemed a little out of place amid the sea of some of the subdued, seasonal color schemes that other celebrities and models gravitated towards throughout the night. Instead of being fashion show-chic, the Gen-Z social media star looked as if she got dressed with a fun night out on the town with her friends in mind.
Tyra Banks's comeback look totally fizzled out
There are few models who know their way around a catwalk like Tyra Banks (controversies or no controversies). That's why we were uber excited to learn that Banks was not only hosting, but also participating in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Unfortunately, Banks' all-black look, which seemingly combined sparkly, corseted workout gear and like, a shimmering floor-length robe, was somehow both overwhelming and forgettable, which is a shame, considering that this was the first time in nearly 20 years that she participated in the event. Oh, well, at least no one can criticize her iconic strut!