There's Been A Stunning Twist In The Murder Of Michael Jordan's Father

Usually, it's the guilty party that complains about an unfair trial. However, in the case of Daniel Green — one of the men who has long been in prison for the murder of Michael Jordan's father — it's the judge who sent him there who's calling foul. Gregory Weeks, the North Carolina judge who handed down a guilty verdict to both Green and his accomplice Larry Demery in 1996, recently contacted the state parole commission and admitted that he might have made a huge mistake all those years ago.

Turns out, the forensic blood analysis that played a key part in the conviction wasn't as conclusive as it was made out to be during the trial. According to ABC News, Weeks confessed to the commission that he has been harboring doubt about his decision ever since he let the gavel fall.

But how exactly was the blood analysis inconclusive? It all goes back to the accepted narrative of the murder, which was largely based on Demery's testimony. Notably, he agreed to plead guilty to first degree murder and testify against Green in an effort to avoid the death penalty.