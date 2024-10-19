The Stunning Transformation Of Joaquin Phoenix

Alongside his late brother River, Joaquin Phoenix took to Tinseltown at an early age to begin his acting career. Because of his mother's position at NBC, the Phoenix kids were introduced to a talent agent, and things took off there. The actor knew from an early age that he had found the right path for his life. "For some kids, it's the first time they crack a ball or score a goal. For me, it was this," he told The Guardian. "I remember the first scene on the TV set so vividly. And I knew that I loved it — the physical sensation; how powerful it was. That's the feeling I've been chasing ever since."

Phoenix's career started small with roles in '80s films, including "SpaceCamp" and "Parenthood," while his older brother made a splash early with an Oscar-nominated role in "Running on Empty" and the critically acclaimed "Stand by Me." At the beginning of the 1990s, Phoenix (who was then going by Leaf) took back the name Joaquin and decided to take a break from acting, instead moving to Mexico with his father and learning Spanish. Plus, it was River who convinced his younger brother to return to the profession. "He said, 'You're going to be an actor and you're going to be more well known than I am,'" Phoenix revealed to Vanity Fair. "I don't know why he said that or what he knew of me at the time ... But he also said it with a certain weight, with a knowing that seemed so absurd to me at the time."