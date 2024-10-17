The Fallout Between Liam Payne And His One Direction Bandmates, Explained

At just 31 years of age, One Direction member Liam Payne has tragically died. Reportedly, Payne, who mesmerized the masses with his solo efforts after his group disbanded roughly a year after Zayn Malik's departure, was found dead in Argentina on October 16. Although his official cause of death is dependent on an autopsy, it appears he sustained fatal injuries after he fell from his third-floor hotel balcony.

Payne's death has inspired mourning in his millions of fans around the world, as well as many of his Hollywood peers, including Paris Hilton, who likened him to a friend. "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," she posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend." Meanwhile, rapper Juicy J, one of Payne's solo collaborators, tweeted, "R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."

The singer's One Direction bandmembers, who shared a tumultuous bond, have yet to speak out about Payne's death, though it's still very early. Recent years have seen Payne forge renewed bonds with some of his bandmates — including Niall Horan, whose concert he recently supported in Argentina. However, the late singer is known to have had a complicated relationship with members of the boy band throughout the years, resulting in multiple falling-outs.