Bethany Joy Lenz's Teen Daughter Maria Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

"One Tree Hill" fans grew up watching Bethany Joy Lenz's character Haley James Scott navigate high school, find love, get married, and have kids, and in many ways, life imitated art. While the Hallmark star didn't get her happily ever after with her ex-husband, Michael Galeotti, they do share their daughter Maria, whom they welcomed in 2011. Now, at 13 years old, Maria is growing up to be the spitting image of her famous mom. On February 14, 2024 Lenz's shared a side-by-side snap of the two sharing a hug on Instagram and wrote, "Forever Valentine." Fans noted the striking resemblance, and one replied, "She is your twin! Happy Valentine's Day to you both."

Proving that Lenz's genes run strong, she shared a childhood pic of herself with her grandmother, and she looked exactly like Maria. "This is my Grandma Doris. She was a musical theatre QUEEN and inspired me when I was young. I write about her in #dinnerforvampires as an anchor point in my childhood. She was always a warm, safe place for me," the former "Guiding Light" actor wrote. It seems the acting bug has been passed down for generations, as Lenz revealed that her daughter wants to follow in her footsteps as well.