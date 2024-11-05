Politicians Still Haunted By Their Mugshot After Being Arrested

All smiles here! On June 15, 2011, the U.S. Marshals Service dropped the former senator and presidential hopeful John Edwards' arrest photo following his indictment on six felony charges. The kicker? He looked happy as a lark. "John Edwards looks better in his mugshot than I do in my best headshot," television host and comedian Conan O'Brien famously tweeted at the time about Edwards' camera-ready pose and megawatt smile to boot.

In August 2008, the longtime married man admitted during a televised interview with ABC News journalist Bob Woodruff that he was guilty of having an affair with his former campaign aide, Rielle Hunter. Alas, things went from bad to worse for the politician in 2011 when he was accused of using nearly $1 million in campaign funds to cover up said affair, which also resulted in the birth of their shared daughter, Frances Quinn Hunter.

On June 3, 2011, Edwards was indicted on six counts of campaign finance charges including conspiracy, illegal campaign contributions, and false statements. Still, he was adamant that he was not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing. "There's no question that I've done wrong and I take full responsibility for having done wrong, and I will regret for the rest of my life the pain and the harm that I've caused to others," Edwards told a gaggle of reporters outside of a North Carolina courthouse, per Politico. "But I did not break the law and I never, ever thought that I was breaking the law." In the end, Edwards was found not guilty on one count of illegal campaign contribution, and the other five charges were dropped due to a deadlocked jury. Jail time or not, though, that creepy mugshot will haunt him forever.