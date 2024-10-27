Plastic Surgeon Has A Spicy Take On The Lindsay Lohan Cosmetic Surgery Gossip

As a beloved child and teen star, Lindsay Lohan has navigated that tragic lifestyle and its ups and downs in the public eye. From Lohan's arrests and her struggles with addiction to her toxic — and allegedly abusive — relationship with Russian billionaire Egor Tarabasov, every aspect of her personal life has been dissected and scrutinized. Her physical appearance has been no exception. Lohan's transformation over the years has sparked plastic surgery rumors since her return to Hollywood after jail and rehab stints.

But Dr. Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare in Newport Beach California, argues the commentary over Lohan's changing face has a lot of truth to it. Indeed, the "Mean Girls" icon appears to be aging backward. She has stunned her social media followers with her youthful appearance throughout 2024, with many praising her ability to get her life back on track and look better than ever, while others worry she may be taking the cosmetic procedures a tad too far.

In an October 4, 2024, Instagram selfie she took on a balcony in Paris, she drew particular attention from fans who had to do a double take to ensure the person in the picture was Lohan. In her defense, the close-range selfie paired with the tilting of her head may have distorted the shape of her face slightly, making this a poor choice of image to judge whether she had any work done. But looking at different pictures, Reagan concluded she has had several cosmetic procedures, including plastic surgery.