Plastic Surgeon Has A Spicy Take On The Lindsay Lohan Cosmetic Surgery Gossip
As a beloved child and teen star, Lindsay Lohan has navigated that tragic lifestyle and its ups and downs in the public eye. From Lohan's arrests and her struggles with addiction to her toxic — and allegedly abusive — relationship with Russian billionaire Egor Tarabasov, every aspect of her personal life has been dissected and scrutinized. Her physical appearance has been no exception. Lohan's transformation over the years has sparked plastic surgery rumors since her return to Hollywood after jail and rehab stints.
But Dr. Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare in Newport Beach California, argues the commentary over Lohan's changing face has a lot of truth to it. Indeed, the "Mean Girls" icon appears to be aging backward. She has stunned her social media followers with her youthful appearance throughout 2024, with many praising her ability to get her life back on track and look better than ever, while others worry she may be taking the cosmetic procedures a tad too far.
In an October 4, 2024, Instagram selfie she took on a balcony in Paris, she drew particular attention from fans who had to do a double take to ensure the person in the picture was Lohan. In her defense, the close-range selfie paired with the tilting of her head may have distorted the shape of her face slightly, making this a poor choice of image to judge whether she had any work done. But looking at different pictures, Reagan concluded she has had several cosmetic procedures, including plastic surgery.
Lindsay Lohan likely had nose job and face lift, expert says
Lindsay Lohan has more than likely gotten non-invasive and invasive work done to her face, according to Dr. Brian Reagan. "Comparing her current look to past photos, several changes are evident," he told The List in September 2024. Some of them must have required her to go under the knife, including a possible nose job. "Her nose appears more refined with a narrower dorsum and a more defined tip, which could indicate a past rhinoplasty," he said.
Lohan's neck and lower face also appear more angular, which Reagan believes could be the result of a neck and face lift. However, he admits the face tends to get leaner with aging as the skin loses its plumpness. Weight loss could also contribute to this effect. In addition to surgery, Reagan suspects Lohan has gone to great lengths to undo damage to her skin. "Her skin tone now appears lighter and more even, suggesting she may have undergone treatments to repair sun damage," he noted.
Those might include intense pulsed light therapy, also known as IPL or a photo facial, and laser resurfacing. Further evidence of these procedures lies in the fading of her once-famous freckles. Lohan has never confirmed or denied any of the plastic surgery speculation, but she has been open about the importance of self-care. "It's about taking care of yourself physically and mentally. For me, having a good skincare routine is part of it, as is eating healthy," she told Health in 2022.