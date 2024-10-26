Blake Shelton's Stunning Older Sister Endy Looks Just Like Him
Blake Shelton, who tragically lost his brother Richie when he was young, has one surviving sibling — Endy Shelton. And let's just say, if they weren't already related, she'd definitely qualify as his celebrity doppelganger. While Blake is known for his traditional country aesthetic, Endy, who lives a life out of the limelight, looks like the female version of him (if you tack on long blond hair and much nicer makeup). Well, actually, we should say that Blake looks like Endy, given that she's roughly four years older than the "God's Country" crooner. Either way, the resemblance is so striking that there's absolutely no doubt that Endy's parents are also Blake's parents. Literally, they have the same face, same bone structure, and same eyes.
And though Endy, who works as a jewelry designer, isn't nearly as visible on social media as Blake, she's treated fans to a few throwback photos that really drive home the fact that she's the spitting image of her celebrity sibling. In 2018, Endy took a little time out of her schedule to show Blake social media love through Instagram. She posted a photo of them together from years past. And though the shot was a little blurry, the adorable photo of her embracing Blake around his neck further proved that they share very similar features. So does Endy's photo of them as kids posed with their late brother, Richie Shelton. "Happy siblings day to me and my brothers #Blakeshelton and late #Ritchie," Endy wrote on Instagram.
Of course, looks aren't the only thing that Endy has in common with Blake.
Blake's sister is close with Gwen Stefani
Everyone knows that singer Gwen Stefani is basically Blake Shelton's favorite person (or at least one of them). However, Blake isn't the only one in his family who gets along well with his wife. Blake's sister, Endy Shelton, also seems to have a close bond with her. During a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Stefani totally gushed about Endy and her family embracing their outdoorsy sides when visiting their ranch. "It's very tribal," she said about their experience. "Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty." She continued, "There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it's kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn't seem so real."
This isn't the only proof that Endy and Stefani have established an adorably close bond. In 2019, Stefani made sure to include Endy as she showed love to Blake and his family during her concert. "Blake Shelton is here tonight, Endy Shelton is here tonight," Stefani said from the stage, garnering applause from the crowd. "Blake's sister is right here for autographs," she added. In an equally adorable display, Endy held up her drink and did a little shimmy for her sister-in-law. One more example? A Blake Shelton fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a photo of Blake and Gwen posing with Endy and her husband, Mike Intrieri, at what appears to have been a semi-formal event in 2021.
Endy pushed Blake towards breakdancing
Endy Shelton seems like a great big sister, but she once pushed Blake Shelton into a risky activity when they were young children. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Blake, who now unironically goes by "Break It Down Blake," recalled the time that Endy made him take up breakdancing with her. "When I was a kid ... breakdancing was huge [but] not yet in Ada, Oklahoma," said Blake. "And I remember there was an ad in the newspaper ... that this girl was going to be coming to town ... and it was like, 'Take dancing lessons from the teacher who taught Michael Jackson.'" He continued, "And me and my sister, Endy, were like, "Hey, man. I'll do it. I'll go if you go."
Although Blake didn't mention Endy, he told a similar story about his brief breakdancing past during an interview with Genius in 2015. "You know, I'm a dancer at heart, and they used to call me 'Break It Down Blake,'" shared the star during the segment about his enduring love for dance. "'Shuffling Shelton' was another one," he continued. The Grammy nominee also joked that his dancing pastime had gotten him in trouble with his record label. "You know, my dance career has been controversial at times," he said. "I get pressure from the label — they really want me to concentrate on the music side of what I do."