Blake Shelton's Stunning Older Sister Endy Looks Just Like Him

Blake Shelton, who tragically lost his brother Richie when he was young, has one surviving sibling — Endy Shelton. And let's just say, if they weren't already related, she'd definitely qualify as his celebrity doppelganger. While Blake is known for his traditional country aesthetic, Endy, who lives a life out of the limelight, looks like the female version of him (if you tack on long blond hair and much nicer makeup). Well, actually, we should say that Blake looks like Endy, given that she's roughly four years older than the "God's Country" crooner. Either way, the resemblance is so striking that there's absolutely no doubt that Endy's parents are also Blake's parents. Literally, they have the same face, same bone structure, and same eyes.

And though Endy, who works as a jewelry designer, isn't nearly as visible on social media as Blake, she's treated fans to a few throwback photos that really drive home the fact that she's the spitting image of her celebrity sibling. In 2018, Endy took a little time out of her schedule to show Blake social media love through Instagram. She posted a photo of them together from years past. And though the shot was a little blurry, the adorable photo of her embracing Blake around his neck further proved that they share very similar features. So does Endy's photo of them as kids posed with their late brother, Richie Shelton. "Happy siblings day to me and my brothers #Blakeshelton and late #Ritchie," Endy wrote on Instagram.

Of course, looks aren't the only thing that Endy has in common with Blake.