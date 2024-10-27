Times Olivia Dunne Went Makeup-Free & Looked So Different
Whether Olivia Dunne is hitting the red carpet with boyfriend Paul Skenes or filming one of her many beauty tutorials, she's always glammed up — and you can bet sunscreen is a must in her routine. "[I love] a good SPF on my face because I am inside all the time, so I'm quite fair in my face without the spray tan," she shared with Sports Illustrated in June 2024. "I have a lot of freckles, so just to protect my skin, I usually use [Supergoop!] Glowscreen." For the humid half of the year, Dunne opts for cream-based makeup products, along with Emogene & Co. facial oil, which she applies daily.
However, Dunne spends just as much time flaunting her natural beauty across social media as she does flaunting her made-up self. In fact, the gymnast admitted in a June 2020 TikTok video that she prefers her natural appearance. Judging by all the times she's stripped her face clean for the camera, the athlete obviously comfortable in her skin either way. Of course, Dunne looks like a totally different person when she's not wearing makeup, including the five times she didn't wear any below.
Olivia showed off her post-gym glow
As a star athlete, Olivia Dunne spends plenty of time in the gym, and let's just say she looks a bit different post-workout than she does in her glamorous photoshoots — and she's not afraid to show what pumping iron does to her skin. In a since-expired Instagram story, Dunne posted her face after a workout, and as you can see above, her skin was very red in the photo. This was all thanks to a little pre-season cardio, which she claimed in her caption would "get ya." To underline how difficult her workout was, she set the post to Jordin Sparks' song, "No Air."
This wasn't the first time that Dunne, who's gearing up for a fifth and final season on LSU's women's gymnastics team, bemoaned the difficulties of her pre-season training. In August 2024, Dunne teamed up with a couple of her teammates to film a TikTok skit about how difficult preseason was for a fifth-year athlete. The video started with Dunne on the ground next to an ice pack before pivoting to her exasperated teammate. She then showed a third teammate running away from the practice facility. "POV: You're a 5th year senior during pre-szn," read the video's overlaid text. Interestingly, her skin looked considerably calmer there, even though she wasn't wearing makeup that day either.
She also bared it all during a makeup tutorial
Gymnastics is obviously life, but Olivia Dunne has woven makeup content into her social media strategy for years, and one of her earliest makeup-centered posts arrived in June 2020. The eight-second video showed her flaunting her face before and after a pretty transformative makeup application. While the finished product showed the star athlete wearing silver eye shadow, pink lip gloss, and a touch of blush on her cheeks, the before shot shows her in her natural glory. As you can see, Dunne, who's wearing floral-print pajamas, radiates a natural glow without all of her extra products.
Speaking of products, when Dunne decides to dress up her look, she usually makes sure to keep some of her favorite beauty products close by. While speaking with Us Weekly, Dunne revealed that, among other non-beauty staples, she usually keeps lip gloss, perfume, and skincare products on hand. To get specific, the gymnast loves Rhode Beauty and Aveeno — at least in her gym bag. Interestingly, Dunne didn't list any foundation or concealer among her staples, but then again, she obviously has amazing skin and doesn't need the extra coverage.
Olivia posted her GRWM routine
Olivia Dunne has filmed countless "Get Ready With Me" videos for TikTok, but none has been quite as popular as her July 2024 video, which has amassed over 145,000 comments. Dunne took her viewers through everything she decided to do instead of going to Paul Skenes' baseball game. She started the day extra early before she'd gone through her makeup routine, looking quite different from how fans are used to seeing her. With tousled bed hair and a fresh face, she stood awkwardly in front of the camera, showing her natural look. Unsurprisingly, Dunne and her bed hair weren't friends for very long, as she soon showered, washed her hair, and then treated herself to a little blowout.
In case you were wondering, the rest of her day included her grabbing a quick breakfast at Starbucks before spending some of her hard-earned dough at YSL, the same place Taylor Swift apparently shops, according to Dunne. She even purchased a bag that the singer supposedly bought, at least according to the store clerk. "The worker, Ryan, told me Taylor Swift has this bag, and that was a great selling tactic because I wanted it so bad," she proudly said at the end of the video. The gymnast wrapped up her day by stopping by Dior and buying Skenes a new tie, something she usually does before his big games.
Olivia Dunne put in more work at the gym
Olivia Dunne has a pretty lavish setup, but she's definitely paid for her cushy life in sweat. In September 2024, Dunne took to TikTok yet again to lament the strenuous training sessions she's endured for gymnastics. In another makeup-free video, Dunne wrote, "Gymnastics has the hardest conditioning. Can't convince me otherwise." Judging by the pink shade of her skin, the bare-faced video was shot after a brutal training session. "The girlies that get it, get it," she captioned the video, along with the hashtags #gymnastics and #lsu.
Fortunately, Dunne has also been able to find the humor amid her strenuous training. In a different video posted roughly one year earlier, Dunne roped in her teammates and one of their LSU trainers to participate in a hilarious video about their cardio session. Seated on gym mats next to some of her teammates, Dunne followed the instructor, who chanted, "Never back down, never what?" The group mimed back, "Never give up." Hilariously, their response seemed much more enthusiastic than their body language indicated.
Olivia Dunne corrected people about her name
Olivia Dunne also showed off her natural beauty in June 2020 while addressing the pronunciation of her name. She said, "Hey guys, this is probably the first time that you all have heard my voice, but I just wanted to make a video about how to pronounce my name since some people get confused." She continued, "My last name is pronounced Dunne [like done]." While the revelation may have been enlightening to some people at the time, given Dunne's rising social profile, we couldn't help but marvel at her makeup-free look.
As you can see above, Dunne also filmed the video before she applied her usual makeup for the day. Or maybe, she skipped it altogether. After all, she's more than proven that she's pretty carefree when it comes to her looks. Instead of her usual glam, Dunne decided to film the video with little to no product, except for maybe lip gloss, if that. Unlike some of her other posts, she did take the time to flat-iron her signature blond hair, which she styled with a simple middle part, proving it doesn't take much to achieve a polished look. Gotta love her versatility!