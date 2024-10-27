Times Olivia Dunne Went Makeup-Free & Looked So Different

Whether Olivia Dunne is hitting the red carpet with boyfriend Paul Skenes or filming one of her many beauty tutorials, she's always glammed up — and you can bet sunscreen is a must in her routine. "[I love] a good SPF on my face because I am inside all the time, so I'm quite fair in my face without the spray tan," she shared with Sports Illustrated in June 2024. "I have a lot of freckles, so just to protect my skin, I usually use [Supergoop!] Glowscreen." For the humid half of the year, Dunne opts for cream-based makeup products, along with Emogene & Co. facial oil, which she applies daily.

However, Dunne spends just as much time flaunting her natural beauty across social media as she does flaunting her made-up self. In fact, the gymnast admitted in a June 2020 TikTok video that she prefers her natural appearance. Judging by all the times she's stripped her face clean for the camera, the athlete obviously comfortable in her skin either way. Of course, Dunne looks like a totally different person when she's not wearing makeup, including the five times she didn't wear any below.