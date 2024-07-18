Olivia Dunne Ditches Her Typical Risqué Style For Red Carpet Outing With Paul Skenes

Gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to flaunting her assets in risqué attire, but she recently reached for a more formal look while out with her boyfriend, baseball star Paul Skenes. Dunne accompanied Skenes to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, where they totally outshoned all of the other celebrity couples. Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, embraced his inner Ken with slicked-back hair and a gray suit that almost photographed pink on camera. Meanwhile, Dunne totally channeled "mermaid Barbie" in an understated, light tan spaghetti-strapped dress. Unlike some of Dunne's favorite TikTok looks, which sometimes bordered on inappropriate depending on the setting, this look was a total home run.

And while Dunne may not have been the athlete preparing to show off her stellar athletic prowess at the MLB All-Star Game over the weekend, her dress still got plenty of attention. And rightly so! In a video reposted to the MLB Instagram account, Dunne shared all of the fabulous details about her gorgeous dress. "So today I went with a more neutral approach," said Dunne about the formal number. "I wanted a mermaid look, a Barbie mermaid look. So sparkles down to the floor." When asked to share her best styling tips with fans, Dunne conjured up a response that all Barbies (except maybe Goth Barbie) would approve of: "The more sparkles the better." Can't exactly argue with that logic!