Olivia Dunne Ditches Her Typical Risqué Style For Red Carpet Outing With Paul Skenes
Gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to flaunting her assets in risqué attire, but she recently reached for a more formal look while out with her boyfriend, baseball star Paul Skenes. Dunne accompanied Skenes to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, where they totally outshoned all of the other celebrity couples. Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, embraced his inner Ken with slicked-back hair and a gray suit that almost photographed pink on camera. Meanwhile, Dunne totally channeled "mermaid Barbie" in an understated, light tan spaghetti-strapped dress. Unlike some of Dunne's favorite TikTok looks, which sometimes bordered on inappropriate depending on the setting, this look was a total home run.
And while Dunne may not have been the athlete preparing to show off her stellar athletic prowess at the MLB All-Star Game over the weekend, her dress still got plenty of attention. And rightly so! In a video reposted to the MLB Instagram account, Dunne shared all of the fabulous details about her gorgeous dress. "So today I went with a more neutral approach," said Dunne about the formal number. "I wanted a mermaid look, a Barbie mermaid look. So sparkles down to the floor." When asked to share her best styling tips with fans, Dunne conjured up a response that all Barbies (except maybe Goth Barbie) would approve of: "The more sparkles the better." Can't exactly argue with that logic!
Olivia Dunne flaunted her MLB look
While it's obvious Olivia Dunne enjoys all of her figure-hugging looks, she's also extremely proud of her All-Star outfit. Taking to Instagram, Dunne reposted the official photos of her and Paul Skenes at the event, including one adorable shot of them embracing on the red carpet. The second photo in the slideshow showed Dunne and Skenes exuding the ultimate couple goals as they posed in front of a neutral background. However, the gymnast also included a few shots of them arriving and then leaving the event, including one absolutely envy-inducing photo of them on a private jet. "Paul-Star game highlights," Dunne wrote in her punny caption. However, Dunne also got a little more mileage out of her dress.
Dunne, along with Skenes, who was taking part in a separate interview on the red carpet, also took a little time out of her busy, fabulous schedule to speak with the press at the event. During an interview with Post-Gazette Sports, Dunne spoke highly of Skenes' success. "I am so proud of him, but I knew he was capable of doing these amazing things all along," she said. "He's a great athlete and an even greater person. However, the love-fest didn't stop there. "My brain can't even process how hard he throws," admitted Dunne during an interview on the MLB account on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Like it is incredible, and it's such a joy to watch," She also reiterated that his personality trumped his skills.