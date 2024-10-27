Strange Things About TikTok Stars Nara Smith & Lucky Blue Smith's Marriage
TikTok stars Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith may be super popular, but some fans believe their relationship is kind of strange.
Over the past few years, the social media stars have skillfully juggled their exciting modeling adventures with their lifestyle content that centers their family life. In case you didn't know, Lucky and Nara got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since had three kids together: Whimsy Lou, Rumble Honey, and Slim Easy. Their kids often make cameos across their social media accounts, especially on TikTok, where they have nearly 11 million combined followers and over 500 million likes.
Nara and her 10.3 million followers and 505 million likes make up the bulk of their social media reach, but that's neither here nor there. You see, the adorable spouses are all over each other's pages, which gives their fans behind-the-scenes sneak peeks into their fabulous lives, complete with delicious homemade meals, couture fashion, and sizzling chemistry. Unfortunately, despite the army of people who love Nara and Lucky, there are also vocal fans who believe certain aspects of their relationship are strange.
Lucky and Nara go overboard with the PDA
Nara and Lucky Blue Smith are known to be super lovey-dovey. In fact, their public displays of affection are one of the things that their fans look forward to most in their videos. Whether the couple is sharing heart-pounding eye contact or stealing hugs while filming their content, their fans seem to eat up their obvious chemistry. However, some fans think that the celebs are way too affectionate in public. In fact, user @sevilikes and her significant other on TikTok have often resorted to parodying their close-knit bond by engaging in extreme PDA during their skits.
If you haven't seen this particular couple, you should know they often do Nara and Lucky-esque reviews of various snacks and treats. Only thing, they amp up the PDA to uncomfortable levels as they take unnatural breaks to hug, dance, and caress each other's faces in an obvious attempt to make fun of the Smiths. The gag has worked for them, as they've amassed over 22 million likes, though they're just one of many imitators on the app. And while Lucky and Nara have never reacted to parodies, mentions of it have made it to their account. "I can't stop thinking about the couple who remakes these," commented one user with over 47,000 likes on Nara's Crumbl Cookie review.
Are Nara and Lucky giving out harmful advice?
Given their popularity, it's pretty clear that fans love getting to have a front-row seat to Nara and Lucky Blue Smith's fabulous lives. However, some fans think that the gorgeous couple is promoting an unattainable, unrealistic lifestyle. But while thoughts on whether a couple who makes six figures from social media content are being fully authentic is almost a silly conversation to entertain, there has been more weighty criticism launched their way — like the effectiveness of some of Nara's homemade products.
While it's difficult to mess up hair conditioners or serums, it's widely agreed that cancer-preventing products like sunscreen should be left to the chemists, which is why Nara and Lucky inspired a firestorm of criticism when they took it upon themselves to make their own in their kitchen. "How do you know how much SPF is in your mix and which ingredient does it come from," wrote one fan. However, they also sparked commentary from dermatologists, who urged copycats to stick to store-bought stuff.
Is Nara Smith pushing the tradwives lifestyle?
Nara Smith (who looks great without makeup) and Lucky Blue Smith seem to conform to at least some traditional gender expectations, but some fans believe that they're also secretly promoting the tradwife lifestyle — a movement many believe pushes women into submissive, restrictive roles at home. Over the past few years, this particular criticism surrounding Nara and Lucky has spread beyond TikTok, spilling over onto other social media sites (especially since Nara filmed social media videos with the controversial Ballerina Farms couple, who went viral in the summer of 2024 due to negativity regarding their relationship dynamic).
The drama finally prompted Nara to establish their familial setup. The model denied the tradwife label while speaking with Harper's Bazaar. "That's one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the tradwife, whatever it is," said Nara. "You don't see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modeling, coming back — all while I have a newborn — paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed." She continued, "Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I'm slaving away, is so weird to me. I'm a working mom who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would."
Where is Lucky's oldest daughter Gravity Blue Smith?
Lucky Blue Smith's daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, was already in the picture when he started dating Nara Smith. "Lucky had Gravity when he was really young," Nara shared with GQ before discussing her reasoning for diving into motherhood at 19. "It felt like a natural thing: Yeah, I think I'm ready to have kids. When I'm 40, they'll be 20, and we'll grow up together," she said. "I want to build my life with them rather than trying to integrate them into my life later. And it worked out great. I love being a young mom."
Fans have noticed that Lucky's oldest child is hardly ever featured on their respective accounts, aside from a rare post or fan collage, unlike his other three biological children. However, as some fans have pointed out over the years, it's possible that Gravity's mother, Stormi Bree, isn't as comfortable with her daughter being online as much as Lucky and Nara's kids are. But even if that's the case, their differing family dynamic hasn't caused any strain on Bree. "When your child's stepmom goes viral on TikTok for cooking yummy food, so you know your child eats really well at ... her dad's house," wrote Bree on TikTok over the summer. "A win is a win."
Fans think Lucky doesn't help Nara enough
Lastly, some fans feel that Lucky Blue Smith doesn't help Nara Smith enough around the house. While Lucky is often featured in Nara's videos creating some of their more unorthodox offerings, such as bubblegum, it's usually Nara who spends hours over a hot stove to provide nourishment for their growing family. And fans have noticed, calling out Lucky for leaving Nara with cooking duties. Over the years, Nara has even started to make fun of the perception that Lucky doesn't lend a hand in the kitchen outside of the occasional treat. "My husband doesn't cook, but I've been missing Germany so much," said Nara in a rare video where Lucky took over the cooking reins and made her German food.
With that said, Lucky actually helps out more than fans might assume. During an interview with GQ, Nara set the record straight about her motivation for cooking from scratch for Lucky and their kids and how he contributes to the daily tasks. "It's not so much about: Oh, I need to make my husband a meal right now, or else he's going to be mad," said Nara. Lucky added, "I view our situation as a big partnership in every aspect of our lives. ... When she has all these meals she's cooking..." Nora adds: "He does clean up. ... Which I'm grateful for, because I hate that part." Crisis averted.