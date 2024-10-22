We Gave Donald Trump The Ultimate McDonald's Hair Makeover
Donald Trump's campaign strategy recently included working a shift at McDonald's. The former president and Republican presidential candidate posted his fast food adventure to TikTok along with his other social media accounts. Although Trump's "shift," which saw him interact with a curated group of customers inside of a closed McDonald's, provided him with plenty to do, he still made ample time to cast doubt over Vice President Kamala Harris' working class experience prior to entering the legal sector, which included a stint at the fast food chain. "Now, I have worked at McDonald's," Trump said in a clip. "I've now worked 15 minutes more than Kamala." Harris maintains her previous work experience.
Trump made the most of his time at the fast food restaurant by fully getting into character. Instead of wearing his usual suit and tie, the billionaire political candidate stripped off his jacket and, unsurprisingly, had one of the workers help him put on a McDonald's apron. He also flaunted a red tie befitting the brand's signature aesthetic. However, Static Media's photo editor took things one step further by exclusively providing Trump with a hilarious hair makeover reminiscent of the brand's most popular mascot.
Without further ado, feast your eyes on Trump's stunning transformation!
Donald Trump could have a new job in his future
Donald Trump walked into McDonald's and joked that he was "looking for a job." However, now that we've seen Trump's hair makeover courtesy of Static Media's photo editor, who gave him flaming red hair, we're not sure if flipping burgers and ringing up orders is actually the best career path for him. Instead, it seems Trump could have a real future as McDonald's beloved mascot: Ronald McDonald. Aside from the fact that red hair oddly suits the former president's signature combover, he and the mascot already share eerily similar monikers, so it'd be a pretty easy transition. All he really needs now is a red nose.
With that said, this gig would probably be a hard sell — even for someone in Trump's position. Although Ronald McDonald reigned over all of the other fast food mascots for several years, the global chain unofficially said goodbye to the clown nearly a decade ago, thanks to the infamous "creepy clown" stunt of 2016, which saw widespread public harassment by people wearing clown costumes. "McDonald's and franchisees in the local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being," said spokeswoman Terri Hickey (via NBC News).