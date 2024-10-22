We Gave Donald Trump The Ultimate McDonald's Hair Makeover

Donald Trump's campaign strategy recently included working a shift at McDonald's. The former president and Republican presidential candidate posted his fast food adventure to TikTok along with his other social media accounts. Although Trump's "shift," which saw him interact with a curated group of customers inside of a closed McDonald's, provided him with plenty to do, he still made ample time to cast doubt over Vice President Kamala Harris' working class experience prior to entering the legal sector, which included a stint at the fast food chain. "Now, I have worked at McDonald's," Trump said in a clip. "I've now worked 15 minutes more than Kamala." Harris maintains her previous work experience.

Trump made the most of his time at the fast food restaurant by fully getting into character. Instead of wearing his usual suit and tie, the billionaire political candidate stripped off his jacket and, unsurprisingly, had one of the workers help him put on a McDonald's apron. He also flaunted a red tie befitting the brand's signature aesthetic. However, Static Media's photo editor took things one step further by exclusively providing Trump with a hilarious hair makeover reminiscent of the brand's most popular mascot.

Without further ado, feast your eyes on Trump's stunning transformation!