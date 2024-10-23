Southern Charm Star, Beloved Butler Michael Kelcourse, Dead At 70

"Southern Charm" fans will be devastated to learn that Michael Kelcourse died at the age of 70 on October 22. His friend Luzanne Otte shared on his CaringBridge page that the cause of death was related to the spinal cord stroke he had in 2021 and the more recent stroke he suffered in early October. "Despite relatively constant disappointment from an unending stream of medical complications related to spinal cord injury, the only time I ever witnessed Michael with spirits down was when he started hospice care in June. Osteomyelitis symptoms had taken a toll and readied Michael to embrace death as his next great adventure," Otte wrote.

Following the news of Kelcourse's death, "Southern Charm" matriarch Patricia Altschul confirmed on Instagram, "It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us Monday evening in Sarasota. More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years." She continued, "Michael's time on 'Southern Charm' endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite. Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans."

Bravo fans have loved Kelcourse since he first appeared as Altschul's refined butler in "Southern Charm" Season 1, but he was never able to fully recover from his spinal cord injury and, sadly, the last time viewers saw him was a brief cameo in Season 9.