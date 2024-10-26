Tragic Details About Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe

The following article includes references to mental health issues and domestic violence.

As the daughter of two famous actors, Ava Phillippe is well aware of her privileged upbringing. But being Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's daughter and living a wildly lavish life hasn't spared Ava from experiencing tragedy and other unfortunate circumstances. Her parents' celeb status certainly didn't prevent her from living through the grief of losing a beloved pet. It also didn't keep her from suffering from a mental health condition. Ava has struggled with anxiety her whole life, a disorder that influenced her college decisions.

While best known for her modeling and influencer work on social media, Ava actually studied social welfare at UC Berkeley, from where she graduated in 2022. "Even though I didn't end up becoming a social worker, I still think what I learned in this major informs a lot of how I move through the world and my perspective on some major issues," she revealed in an Instagram Q&A (via E! News). But her choice to focus on social media has exposed Ava to unfortunate situations, like body shaming.

Ava has had her words twisted and scrutinized, as happened when she addressed her sexuality in a 2022 Instagram live. Unexpectedly, she found people labeling her sexual identity when she hadn't used any labels to identify herself. The same has happened with the status of Ava's relationship with her father. While she rarely discusses Ryan, that hasn't prevented netizens from coming up with all kinds of theories. Ava may be privileged, but things haven't always been easy for her.