Tragic Details About Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe
The following article includes references to mental health issues and domestic violence.
As the daughter of two famous actors, Ava Phillippe is well aware of her privileged upbringing. But being Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's daughter and living a wildly lavish life hasn't spared Ava from experiencing tragedy and other unfortunate circumstances. Her parents' celeb status certainly didn't prevent her from living through the grief of losing a beloved pet. It also didn't keep her from suffering from a mental health condition. Ava has struggled with anxiety her whole life, a disorder that influenced her college decisions.
While best known for her modeling and influencer work on social media, Ava actually studied social welfare at UC Berkeley, from where she graduated in 2022. "Even though I didn't end up becoming a social worker, I still think what I learned in this major informs a lot of how I move through the world and my perspective on some major issues," she revealed in an Instagram Q&A (via E! News). But her choice to focus on social media has exposed Ava to unfortunate situations, like body shaming.
Ava has had her words twisted and scrutinized, as happened when she addressed her sexuality in a 2022 Instagram live. Unexpectedly, she found people labeling her sexual identity when she hadn't used any labels to identify herself. The same has happened with the status of Ava's relationship with her father. While she rarely discusses Ryan, that hasn't prevented netizens from coming up with all kinds of theories. Ava may be privileged, but things haven't always been easy for her.
Ava Phillippe has gotten candid about her struggles with anxiety
Ava Phillippe has struggled with her mental health since she was a young child — and she wants to break the taboo surrounding it by being open about it. "I've dealt with anxiety for as long as I can remember," she revealed in the September 2023 Instagram Q&A. "And it was especially intense for me as a kid & teenager." She also opened up about the tricks she has learned along the way to help manage some of the symptoms.
Breathing techniques have helped, as has finding things in her surroundings to engage her five senses when her anxiety kicks in. "Note 1-3 things you can smell, touch, hear, etc... in the moment," she wrote. "& remember: this feeling will pass, even if you have to ride it out for awhile." However, she acknowledged that what may work for some may not work for others. The most important thing, she argued, was not to ignore the condition. "Being hard on yourself won't help you feel better or find a solution," she wrote.
In an October 2024 Instagram video for World Mental Health Day, Phillippe revealed she has received professional help throughout her life. In fact, their work even led Phillippe to consider a career as a therapist specializing in children's mental health. "That was, I think, inspired by my experiences as a kid and as a teenager working with some amazing mental health professionals and therapists that truly changed my life," she said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Ava Phillippe had her sexuality dissected in the media
In January 2022, Ava Phillippe's sexuality and relationship preferences made headlines — much to her annoyance. In response to a fan who asked her whether she dated men or women during an Instagram Q&A, Phillippe noted she had no preference. "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)," she wrote (via Us Weekly). Not only did people make assumptions about how she chooses to identify, but many also felt entitled to attack her for her sexuality.
Phillippe would stand for none of it. "Quick reminder: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she wrote in an Instagram Story a few days later. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & love." The reaction unintentionally sparked by her Q&A response still bothered her two years later. That became clear when she invoked it in an Instagram post to celebrate Pride Month 2024.
"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said 'gender is whatever' in reference to her own sexuality. Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant," she captioned a photo of herself with a rainbow flag. She also addressed the online trolls who attack her whenever she shows support for the LGBTQ+ community. "Happy #pridemonth to: the haters engaging with my content & making me a lil $," she wrote (via People).
Ava Phillippe has been body shamed online
Ava Phillippe has been deemed too thin and also too big by random social media users. In a May 2024 TikTok video, she shared how she had just read an online comment that suggested she needed to get an Ozempic prescription to help her lose weight and another that slammed her for supposedly starving herself. She was the exact same weight in the pictures that elicited the comments. "It's such bulls***," she wrote. "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like."
Phillippe used the opportunity to remind others that they don't know the particular circumstances of those they are attacking. While she most often sees women and girls as the target of body shamers online, she pointed out that all forms of body shaming are harmful. "We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in," she concluded.
She reiterated her message in an Instagram Story she posted shortly after. "Bodyshaming is toxic behavior," she wrote over a photo that featured her with her dog (via People). "(Asked Benji and he agrees). So maybe just... don't do that??" Phillippe strives to walk her talk, putting a lot of thought into the content she posts online. "What is that going to mean to somebody else, what does it mean to me? Is this helpful? Is it important? Is it charitable? Is it something I want the world to see from me?" she explained to E! News in 2021.
Ava's relationship with Ryan Phillippe has been subjected to online speculation
Ava Phillippe doesn't post a lot about her family life on social media, but fans have noticed some trends. Based on these findings, they made up theories about Ava's relationship with Ryan Phillippe. For starters, they picked up that she doesn't follow her father on Instagram, though she follows Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe. Netizens have also taken note that she shares her love for her mother, brother, and even her grandmother, when she doesn't extend the same courtesy to her father.
These hints have led many to conclude that Ava has a strained relationship with Ryan. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Ryan posts a lot more about Deacon than he does Ava, with mentions of his eldest pretty much inexistent since her 2018 birthday. "All these pics of Deacon and even Reese but not a lick of Ava anywhere on your gram," one Instagram user commented in October 2021.
One of the theories is that the relationship became estranged after Ryan was accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who is just three years older than Ava. But none of this has ever left the realm of speculation. While Ava doesn't talk or post much about her father specifically, she has shown gratitude for her upbringing. "My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that's right for me and, you know, guide me along," she told E! News in 2021.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Ava Phillippe had to say goodbye to a beloved dog
Ava Phillippe is a dog lover through and through. Her family's French bulldog Pepper had been by her side during the ups and downs of Phillippe's adolescence, which made losing her in October 2020 that much more difficult. "This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond," Phillippe captioned an Instagram post. The experience was made even harder because Pepper died after a months-long struggle with cancer.
At the same time, knowing the suffering was gone gave Phillippe solace. "As sad as I am and as much as I've cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain," she continued. Phillippe wasn't the only one who mourned Pepper's death. That same day, Reese Witherspoon also bid her beloved Frenchie farewell on Instagram. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," she wrote.
But the day Pepper died also marked a day of joy for Phillippe, since she had just adopted a rescue named Benji. "What a wild & bittersweet week," she captioned an Instagram post to introduce her new pup to her followers. Since then, Benji has been a steadfast companion to Phillippe, who loves showing him off on her social media.