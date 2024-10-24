Lacey Chabert's Link-Up With Netflix Makes Those Vicious Hallmark Feud Reports Even More Suspicious

Lacey Chabert takes Netflix! On October 23, Netflix dropped a new trailer for "Hot Frosty," a holiday romcom about — you guessed it — a hot and frosty snowman who comes to life and sweeps Chabert's character, Kathy, off of her feet. What's not to love?! Alas, Chabert's Netflix link-up is making those vicious Hallmark feud reports even more suspicious.

In case you missed it, there are rumblings that Hallmark and Lacey Chabert might be on the outs right now. On October 9, 79-year-old casting director Penny Perry filed a lawsuit against Hallmark citing that she was the victim of age discrimination. According to the suit, obtained by Variety, Perry claimed that Hallmark's Executive Vice President, Lisa Hamilton Daly, told her on more than one occasion that she was "too long in the tooth." Perry also said she was under the impression the powers that be at Hallmark were actively looking for "new talent." By April, Perry was fired. Prior to that, she had only received positive performance reviews.

But that's not all. In the confines of the suit, it's also alleged that Hamilton Daly was discriminative of "Party of Five"-to-Hallmark star Chabert as well as Hallmark mainstay Holly Robinson Peete. "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older," the suit claimed Hamilton Daly said. As for Peete, it's alleged that Hamilton Daly said, "No one wants her because she's too expensive and getting too old. She can't play leading roles anymore." YIKES.