Weird Things About Patrick Mahomes' Relationship With His Father

Patrick Mahomes has a lot in common with his father, Patrick "Pat" Mahomes Sr., who was also a professional athlete, but the pair have had their rocky patches. Pat was a pitcher in the MLB from 1992 until 2003 and was married to Patrick's mom, Randi Martin, from the late '90s until their 2006 divorce. "Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce," reads the bio section of Randi's now-defunct website. According to Patrick's mother, the divorce was very difficult on the youngster, who was 11 years old at the time. Fortunately, Patrick's parents were able to stay on amicable terms following their split, but they originally disagreed on which sport the star athlete should play.

Apparently, Pat always assumed his son would fill his shoes, or cleats. In fact, when Patrick was a high school sophomore, Pat wanted him to quit football. "I just thought we were wasting time when he could have been working on the sports he would go to college for, baseball and basketball," the former pitcher told the Los Angeles Times in February 2023. It was Patrick's mother who encouraged him to stick with football.

Obviously, Pat was wrong about which sport his son should have pursued and had no problem supporting the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After Patrick's Super Bowl win in February 2023, the father-son duo shared a touching embrace on the field. Unfortunately, the troubling side of Patrick's dad reared its head ahead of the Super Bowl the next year, as the quarterback's father faced serious legal issues.