Weird Things About Patrick Mahomes' Relationship With His Father
Patrick Mahomes has a lot in common with his father, Patrick "Pat" Mahomes Sr., who was also a professional athlete, but the pair have had their rocky patches. Pat was a pitcher in the MLB from 1992 until 2003 and was married to Patrick's mom, Randi Martin, from the late '90s until their 2006 divorce. "Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce," reads the bio section of Randi's now-defunct website. According to Patrick's mother, the divorce was very difficult on the youngster, who was 11 years old at the time. Fortunately, Patrick's parents were able to stay on amicable terms following their split, but they originally disagreed on which sport the star athlete should play.
Apparently, Pat always assumed his son would fill his shoes, or cleats. In fact, when Patrick was a high school sophomore, Pat wanted him to quit football. "I just thought we were wasting time when he could have been working on the sports he would go to college for, baseball and basketball," the former pitcher told the Los Angeles Times in February 2023. It was Patrick's mother who encouraged him to stick with football.
Obviously, Pat was wrong about which sport his son should have pursued and had no problem supporting the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After Patrick's Super Bowl win in February 2023, the father-son duo shared a touching embrace on the field. Unfortunately, the troubling side of Patrick's dad reared its head ahead of the Super Bowl the next year, as the quarterback's father faced serious legal issues.
Patrick Mahomes Sr. got arrested before the Super Bowl
In February, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Texas for a DWI, only a week before Patrick Mahomes was set to play in the Super Bowl — a fact the former baseball player brought up to the arresting officers. "My son is getting ready to play in the f***ing Super Bowl, okay? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you," Pat was seen saying in a video obtained by TMZ. The arrest brought to light the untold truth of Patrick's father, as he had a history of alcohol-related charges. He had pled guilty to another DWI in 2018 and was arrested in 1994 for yet another drunk driving charge. In addition to drunk driving, Pat was charged with public intoxication while attending one of his son's football games at Texas Tech in 2016.
All of this came to the surface as Patrick prepared for the Super Bowl, and he was asked about his father on the first day of media coverage for the big game. "It's a family matter. I'll just keep it to the family, and that's all I really have to say at this point," the star quarterback told the media in February, per People.
Pat wound up pleading guilty to the DWI in August, just before a trial was set to start. At the time, ESPN reported he was given five years probation. It seems that his sentence also involved some jail time, as Pat started serving time behind bars on October 23, per TMZ. The controversy surrounding these charges seems to have impacted Patrick's relationship with his pops.
Father's Day posts spoke volumes
After his well-publicized arrest, Patrick Mahomes Sr. did manage to make it to Las Vegas to watch Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl in February. However, there appeared to be some tension between the two. On Father's Day in June, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was noticeably silent on social media, as he made zero posts about his dad.
Perhaps he was just publicly steering clear of commenting about his father while the DWI case was ongoing, but whatever the reasoning, it was not a good look for the father-son duo. Even though Patrick was quiet online, Pat still made a post honoring his son. The former MLB player uploaded a carousel of pics to Instagram featuring Patrick and his kids with the simple caption of "Happy Fathers Day." It should be noted that Pat did not include any pictures of himself with his son.
Father's Day 2024 was a massive departure from how the two usually celebrated each other online during that day. Patrick posted a touching tribute to his dad on Instagram in 2018. "Happy father's day to the best pops out there!" he wrote in the caption alongside a throwback photo of Pat during his MLB days holding Patrick as a baby. When Pat became a grandfather, he gushed over his son on Father's Day 2021. "Happy 1st Father's Day to the one that made me a father. I love you son," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel that included family photos and a snapshot of the father-son pair spending time on the golf course together.